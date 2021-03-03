Emmett senior Layne Feasel Dalton was nervous but focused and determined Friday as he took to the mats at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. He knew that he was on a cusp of joining a very elite field of Emmett wrestlers.
He also was on the precipice of getting bragging rights on his dad. Perhaps that’s why he let out an emotional “Yes” when the towel was tossed on the mat signaling the end of his Championship bout at 182 pounds, and the end of a long road to back to back State wrestling titles.
“I was so happy, I couldn’t hold it in,” Dalton said on Saturday, reflecting on the emotional outburst as the clock ran out on his 7-2 win over John White of Lakeland. The emotions may have come as a surprise to some as Dalton appeared all business and concentration through his four wins on Friday.
“It’s part of the nerves, I guess,” Dalton said. “ I always get nervous before every match and that’s part of preparation. Instilling a little fear in myself to perform my best.”
Friday’s single-day compacted version of the State Championships turned out just to the Emmett wrestler’s liking. “Kinda kept the emotions up there and no chance for a real letdown” he said.
When he stepped on the championship mat Friday evening Dalton says he had some concerns. White is a much taller version of a 182 pound wrestler, easily four to five inches taller than Dalton.
“He was really tall. I don’t really like tall opponents because its so difficult to get a shot in — hard to get leverage to take down. He had already beaten the kid I beat by one at Districts so I knew he was legit.” Dalton said.
It didn’t take Dalton too long to get that first take down, however. Midway through the first period he was able to get the upperhand and take White down. The Lakeland senior evened up the match with a couple of escapes but a second Dalton takedown in the second round proved the winner. An escape and a third takedown in the third period provided him all the margin he needed to see a whole series of goals realized.
Dalton became only the third EHS wrestler to win two or more state titles. Brett Williamson was the first to repeat with back to backs in 1991-92 and Monte Zufelt strung three straight together, ‘17-18-19. Dalton’s back to backs gives Emmett five consecutive years of a State wrestling individual champion.
The other goal was a little more personal. Dalton had been chasing the shadow of his father. Ed Dalton won Emmett’s first ever State wrestling title in 1988. Layne has had that mark in his mind for years. Friday he felt he measured up.
“Our records are so much alike it’s eerie,” Dalton said. “Dad took third as a sophomore, won as a junior and finished second as a senior when he had a bout of pneumonia late in the season. I took fourth as a sophomore and now got the two wins. Even our match records are almost identical.”
An additional irony, each faced a Lakeland wrestler in their final State title match.
Dalton may have been nervous but was truly dominant all day. After winning the crown a year ago on a 5-4 decision, the 7-2 final this year was the closest challenge he had at State. He opened with first round fall and then recorded major decisions of 12-1 and 13-1 to make the final.
He ended his senior season with a 28-2 record.
For the first time in six years Emmett was unable to get a second wrestler on the All-State podium, though the seven team contingent performed well against some difficult seedings.
“I thought we learned a lot and made some great efforts,” EHS coach Bruce Egbert said. “I am so happy for Layne — he’s worked so hard for this — and I am proud of the performances all the kids had. It’s been a difficult year with a lot of challenges but these young men have met those challenges head on and done well.”
Two Huskies fell one match short of the podium
Darien Smith, a senior, won his opening 138 pound match but saw an early lead in the second round reversed by a second period fall to eventual State champion Dawson Osterhout of Minico. He picked up another win by pin in the consolation bracket but lost an 8-4 decision to miss out on a medal opportunity.
Jimmy Kershner, a junior, was seeded second at 195 on the strength of his District III championship. He opened with a tough 8-5 decision win but got caught off balance at the start of his second round match and was pinned 38 seconds in. He responded with a 7-2 bounceback win before falling 7-5 to also finish just off the podium.
Tyler Barry, a senior, who made the podium last year at 220, opened against the third-seed and lost by fall late in the second round. He rebounded with a quick win by pin before dropping an 11-3 decision in his final match.
Perhaps the toughest draw of the day went to Emmett sophomore John Reimers. He pulled the number one-seed and eventual champion Canyon Mansfield of Century at 160 pounds. Reimers actually had a 5-4 lead in the second and was still battling, down 9-5 late in the match, when a desperation move to score big points backfired and he was pinned with two seconds left in the match. He responded with a second period win by pin in the second round and then lost a decision to end his first trip to State.
Freshman Carson Alder went 1-2 in his State debut, earning a second-period fall win in the second round before falling in the third round. Sophomore Callen Conklin was eliminated in the second round by eventual medalist at 126 pounds, Dominic Alcantara of Caldwell.