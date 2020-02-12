Dalton leads Huskies at Challis tourney

Layne Dalton picked up his second tournament title of season on Saturday, winning the 182-pound classification at the Mario D’Oracio Memorial Invitational at Challis High. Dalton had one of his toughest matches of the season in the finals but won his classification with an sudden death overtime takedown for a 3-1 win over Bubba Summers of West Jefferson. He had won all three of his previous matches by fall. He now has a 29-3 season record.
Eight Emmett wrestlers stayed on the mats until the final rounds on Saturday, including two that had to face each other to determine placings in a classification. The Huskies claimed two third-place medals after placing five wrestlers in the consolation finals. Emmett finished third as a team in the 23-team field made up predominantly of central and eastern Idaho teams.
Grabbing third with conso-final wins were Jesse Wade at 138 and Sterling Rogers at 145.
Wade lost in the second round of the tournament but rallied back and outlasted Alex Gaver of Jerome with a takedown in sudden death overtime for his medal.
Rogers had a marathon weekend. After losing his second round match to the top seed, he won six straight including a 3-2 decision over Teague Hansen of West Jefferson for third. Four of his seven wins came by falls.
Tyler Barry at 220, Jake Johnson at 195 and Jon Fleming at 132 came up just short in their consolation finals matches.
Barry used a series of first-round pins to fight back after dropping a second round match at 220 pounds to Jaime Ortiz of Firth. Unfortunately he had a rematch with Ortiz for third place and fell 8-2. Other than Ortiz, Barry won four matches by fall within the first 38 seconds of the match.
Fleming lost a hard-fought 4-3 decision in his third place match, finishing the weekend with a 4-2 record.
Johnson rebounded from a championship bracket semi-final loss but couldn’t fully recover to claim third in his classification. The top-seeded senior posted a pair of first-round pins to make the semis but got caught and pinned in the third round of that match. He retaliated with a first-round pin in the consolation semis but lost 5-2 in the third-place match.
Being a championship format rather than a dual match format the Huskies were able to place multiple wrestlers in some classifications. Two of those duplications paid off for team points as two wrestlers made the medal stand in the weight.
At 138, junior Wade and freshman John Reimers met in the consolation semis. Wade got the pin in the third round to advance to the consolation finals and Reimers finished with fifth.
Reimers won his first three matches before falling to the top seed in the semifinals to find himself on the bracket against Wade.
Darien Smith and Rogers each dropped second round matches and then battled back through the consolation side of the 145 pounds bracket. Smith fell one match short of meeting Rogers face to face and finished fifth.
Prior to the trip to Challis the Huskies traveled to Kuna to take on the top-ranked wrestling team in the State. Only Dalton picked up points on the mat against the Kavemen, registering a 14-0 decision at 182. Johnson picked up the other points on the evening for Emmett with win by forfeiture. Kuna prevailed 69-10.
The Huskies complete their dual match season at home with Senior Night on Wednesday. Middleton will be the opponent as both teams will doing their final tune-ups before the District III tournament on Feb. 21-22. Districts are to be held at Bishop Kelly High in Boise and will determine which wrestlers get a shot at the State Championships at the Idaho Center in Nampa, Feb. 28-29.