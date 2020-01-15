Dalton, Johnson continue to lead wrestlers

Emmett’s two top hopes for All-State honors this wrestling season continue to lead the Huskies’ mat efforts this winter. Layne Feasel Dalton and Jake Johnson are currently the top-ranked 4A competitors in their respective weight divisions in the Southern Idaho Conference. Each added to those credentials in a pair of recent tournaments and with first-round pins in Emmett’s lone SIC dual match last week.
Dalton, wrestling at 182, moved his season record to 16-4 with a 4-1 performance at the Buhl Invitational on Saturday, falling in the championship match to defending State champion Remington Winmill from Wendell. Dalton was one of three consecutive falls Emmett recorded in a 51-22 dual loss to Columbia, pinning his opponent 42 seconds into the match. The junior recorded a 4-2 record the previous weekend at the prestigious Rollie Lane Invitational featuring 60 teams from five states.
Johnson, at 195, ran into undefeated Sawyer Hobbs of South Fremont in the semi-finals of the Buhl Invitational. He rebounded from that fourth round loss with a 7-4 decision to take third. He finished Emmett’s rally against Columbia, pinning his opponent 57 seconds in. The senior matched Dalton with a 4-2 mark in the Rollie Lane.
Emmett took only five wrestlers to the Rollie Lane with Sterling Rogers (145) and Jon Fleming getting wins for points for the Huskies. Rogers and Colton James (170) scored points against Columbia, Rogers by a 16-5 decision and James recording a second round fall.
Ten wrestlers made the trip to Buhl last weekend as the Huskies finished 16 out of 27 teams. Fleming and Jesse Wade (138) each went 2-2 in their matches, and Rogers grabbed a win to add to the points scored by Dalton and Johnson.
The Huskies will host perennial wrestling power Caldwell on Wednesday. They then take the weekend off before hosting Ridgevue the following Wednesday.