Dalton claims State wrestling title for Emmett

Lane Feasel Dalton has been fixated on winning a state wrestling championship, particularly after finishing fourth last year as a sophomore. He didn’t realize just how obsessed he had been until moments after getting off the medal podium with a golden medallion clutched in his hand.
Some thirty minutes after coming from behind to post a 5-4 decision over top-seeded Nick Chappell of Blackfoot to claim the 182-pound title, the competitive adrenaline had worn off and the reality of the moment took over.
“I guess I really didn’t know how much I wanted this, until now,” a tearful Dalton said while sinking to the floor of the Idaho Center to allow it all to sink in. “I knew how much I wanted it in my head, but maybe wasn’t until now I know how much I wanted it in my heart.”
As a sophomore Dalton raced to the semifinals but was derailed and had to settle for a fourth place medal. As a junior he was not going to go off track.
As the second-seed into the tournament, Dalton rolled through the Friday competition, posting a couple of first round falls. Saturday morning’s semi-final saw a methodical 6-0 decision over Marcus Robinson of Mountain Home, setting up the one versus two finale with Chappell.
The senior Bronco recorded the first take-down and held a 3-1 lead after one period. Dalton, however, appeared to have a quiet control of the match for the final two periods. A takedown tied it at 3 but a questionable late and off the mat escape put Dalton down 4-3 entering the final two minutes.
A quick escape to start the third period evened it up. After a warning against Chappell for stalling went unheeded, a second stall tactic provided Dalton the point he would then nurse home for the win. He concludes his junior campaign with a 36-6 record.
An additional motivation for Dalton’s fixation on a title was a goal he had been chasing quietly. His father Ed won the State title for Emmett in the then Heavyweight division in 1988. The two championships are the first father-son combos in Emmett history, and one of few in Idaho High School record books. With another year of eligibility there might be a new motivation for a repeat in 2021.
Dalton’s victory marked the fourth consecutive year that Emmett has come home with a State wrestling champion. Three-time state champion Monte Zufelt, now wrestling at Eastern Oregon University, was in the audience cheering the Huskies on Saturday. Paired with a third-place finish by senior Jake Johnson at 195 pounds, the Huskies brought home multiple All-State performers for the sixth consecutive year.
Johnson recorded his third All-State performance with his best. After taking fifth as a sophomore and sixth a year ago, he zipped into the semi-finals this year with a first round pin and an 8-4 decision win on Friday.
Saturday morning caught him off guard as he fell behind on an early near fall. Jake rallied back but then got caught a couple of times in some risky moves in an attempt to overcome the point deficit and lost a 16-2 decision to third-seed Jayden Paul of Burley.
In his usual workmanlike manner, Johnson rebounded with an 11-1 decision over Riley Robinson of Century. After a see-saw battle in the third-place contest, Johnson came up with a reversal in the final minute of the third round for a 7-6 win over Skeet Newton of Twin Falls and the bronze medal.
Johnson finished his senior season with a 38-6 season record and will go in the EHS record books as a three-time All-State wrestler.
Emmett had a small contingent at the Idaho Center in Nampa for the State meet, but the four wrestlers put up enough points for the Huskies to finish 16th as a team. Senior Sterling Rogers and junior Tyler Barry also competed at State this year. Kuna won its second consecutive 4A team title before returning to the 5A ranks next year.
Emmett coach Bruce Egbert expressed his pride in all four of his State competitors this year and looks forward to having Dalton and Barry back to lead the team as seniors next winter. “We have a nice group of young kids coming up from the junior high ranks so I think we will have some really good numbers to work with in the next few years,” Egbert said.