Denton Bassett may be the new head coach of the Emmett High Cross Country team, but that doesn’t mean he is unfamiliar with the program or the runners that he has charge of this fall. Bassett served as Chuck Alexander’s assistant with the program for 16 years and was a natural selection to step up when Alexander decided to step aside after last season.
With that experience, and a working knowledge of the cross country scene in the 4A Southern Idaho Conference, Bassett is excited about the prospects for his young team this fall.
“I am really excited about this group of kids,” Bassett said. “I have been really impressed with their initiative all summer to meet together each day in the Emmett City Park about 7 a.m., without a coach, and run together… pushing each other to get better. That’s a team element that is too often overlooked in what many consider to be an individual sport.”
Added to that enthusiasm is the unknown dimensions that come with a very young team. The potential is unlimited. Bassett feels the girls team has a legitimate shot at making a run at a State qualifying berth this year and boys could surprise as well.
The most experienced veteran on the girls team is junior Annie Kunka. Kunka was the Huskies’ lone representative at the 4A State Cross Country championships last fall. Senior Leyna Winegar just missed joining Kunka by a couple of seconds at the District qualifier. Winegar is the only graduate from last year’s team — a team that was one slot short of making the field as a team as well.
Kunka has the fastest 5,000 meter cross country time among the returnees but expects to be pushed to keep knocking seconds off her personal best each week.
Addie Zidek, Haley Oxnan and Lillie Buck also return from that team and two newcomers are expected to make a major impact as well. Madison Hibdon and Claira White are playing for Emmett Girls soccer this fall and will double down with cross country events when the schedules permit. Hibdon joined Emmett track last spring and became the long distance specialist for that group. Serena Hawkins, Cali Whittemore and Alyanna Devalle continue the youth theme with tremendous potential.
Bassett has enough kids out already to field both a varsity and junior varsity girls team, but he notes that additional runners are still welcome and often show up once school gets underway.
The boys team is also up in numbers this year…enough to pretty much solidify a full contingent to count as a qualifying team at Districts. Last year the Huskies were one man shy of the minimum and it cost the District a fourth team berth at State.
Leading the boys return is senior Lowell Bacon. He consistently posted the fastest numbers a year ago and has been a leader in the summer and fall workouts. Juniors Bond Gregory and Caden Walker are back along with Cole Jones and Cooper Lehosit. Walker’s freshman brother Coby is in there pushing as is Paul Sampson and Hunter Warner is expected to moonlight off the boys soccer team as well. Again, some late additions can be expected.
If all seven District III schools are able to field five-man teams at District time, four team berths will be available at State, and Bassett sees his team as potential contenders for a spot.
Bishop Kelly has been the dominant cross country team, not only for District III, but at the State 4A level, on both the boys and girls sides of sport. Vallivue has been a perennial bridesmaid to the Knights.
Bassett sees those two schools continuing to have the talent and depth to keep a hold on the favorites roles but sees those last couple of State berths something that the Huskies can certainly set their sights on.
Keeping their team motto running ahead of them each day might the motivational tool needed to achieve new heights: “Challenge your limits, don’t limit your challenges.”
First challenge will be this Saturday at the Jimmy Driscoll Invitational at Bishop Kelly.