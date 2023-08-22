Pair to the wire in 800

Emmett’s Annie Kunka (left) and Addison Zidek push each other to the wire in the 800 meters to finish second and third respectively at the Probst Walker Invitational in May 2023.

 Del Gray / Messenger Index

Denton Bassett may be the new head coach of the Emmett High Cross Country team, but that doesn’t mean he is unfamiliar with the program or the runners that he has charge of this fall. Bassett served as Chuck Alexander’s assistant with the program for 16 years and was a natural selection to step up when Alexander decided to step aside after last season.

With that experience, and a working knowledge of the cross country scene in the 4A Southern Idaho Conference, Bassett is excited about the prospects for his young team this fall.


