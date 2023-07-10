The fast-changing technology that has been incorporated into safer football helmets has created a major cost factor for high schools across the country. Older helmets which were able to be re-conditioned and upgraded are now having to be replaced — and at a rapid rate.
The technology advances are geared to provide protective equipment that can greatly reduce the risk of concussions in the sport. But they don’t come cheaply. A new helmet costs a minimum $400 each. And old helmets not in compliance are not allowed to be used by high schools under the oversight of the National Federation of High Schools.
According to Emmett football coach Rich Hargitt, the school is looking at having to replace anywhere from 12 to 25 helmets per year to get them up to the latest standards. It’s not a budget item for the Emmett School District. The funds, like most of the operating expenses of each sport, have to be raised by the team.
That’s where the Real Estate Brokers/Agents of Gem County is stepping in with a creative bit of fun this week. Fun that will translate into going a long way to provide those safer helmet upgrades.
From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday evening, the 1st Annual Community Cornhole Tournament will beat the heat in Emmett City Park. With two players per team, up to 100 teams can be worked into the massive playoff grid. Cash prizes are available for the top performing teams.
This is open to anyone wanting to pony up the team entry fee, though all players must be 13 years of age or older. Little to no experience needed.
Even if you aren’t wanting to take your shot at nailing the cornhole with a bean bag, there will be plenty of activities for spectators with food and beverage trucks available along with music.
Pre-registration is preferred so contact Teena Turner at 208-861-9090 to get your entry placed on the board. Otherwise you will have to be at City Park no later than 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 13 to claim any remaining spots. The field was two-thirds full as of last Friday.