Cornhole image

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The fast-changing technology that has been incorporated into safer football helmets has created a major cost factor for high schools across the country. Older helmets which were able to be re-conditioned and upgraded are now having to be replaced — and at a rapid rate.

The technology advances are geared to provide protective equipment that can greatly reduce the risk of concussions in the sport. But they don’t come cheaply. A new helmet costs a minimum $400 each. And old helmets not in compliance are not allowed to be used by high schools under the oversight of the National Federation of High Schools.


Recommended for you

Load comments