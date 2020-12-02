A successful high school football season doesn’t take place between August and November.
That may be when it’s played out in front of those on the outside looking in. For those inside the long hours in the weight room, the film room, the practice field, and the endless coaching instruction, it begins a day or two after the previous season ends.
EHS football coach Rich Hargitt may have just completed his third fall campaign with the Huskies, but he’s been coaching for nearly two decades at various levels. He fully understands that success is not a flash in the pan or a fall phenomenon that sometimes happens, and sometimes doesn’t. He sees it as a journey that never ends. The players may change on the field but the process doesn’t.
After dismissing his seniors from the disappointed EHS weight room following a difficult loss in the 2020 4A State Championship Game, Hargitt immediately refocused his returning players on how to sustain success.
“The bus ride home was painful,” Hargitt acknowledged to his team. “Not that we lost so much as the sense that we could have done better. We played a powerful perennial program that won its seventh State title and we showed we belonged on that stage. Now we have to prove we belong, year in and year out. That is success.”
Hargitt is quick to point out that season to season success for high school programs – athletic or otherwise – is dependent upon more than a happenstance collection of superior athletes or scholars at any given time. It’s built by a community culture that values tradition, hard work, and is aware but unafraid of the bumps in the road.
Emmett is the smallest 4A high school in the State, enrollment wise. Most of its competition has 70 to 120 percent more students in its talent pool. Efforts to move back down to the 3A classification failed a year ago and are not likely to get much traction moving forward – particularly in light of the 10-3 season and appearance in the schools’ first State Title game at that level. It might become even more daunting as efforts to keep the 5A level from swelling even further with metropolitan growth could mean increasing the upper limit for 4A schools – already routinely ignored.
That means accepting the cards that are dealt and playing on.
“We are in a no mans land,” Hargitt said. “We move down we are the big bully. We stay where we are, we know what we face and it’s our role to accept and prepare for that.”
That’s why he encouraged his underclassmen to embrace the challenge ahead – even while the sweat and emotions of disappointment hung heavy in the school weight room less than two-hours after the loss.
“Enjoy a few days off for the holidays and then let’s see who is here Monday (Nov. 30) to continue the journey together,” Hargitt said. “It’s going to take all of us. You juniors will have to lead but your freshman and sophomores will have to carry your weight. You will have to show the work ethic and dedication of this senior class that went from 1-8 to a State title shot in two years.”
Hargitt doesn’t doubt his team’s ability to respond, grow, and find future success. He’s wary, however, whether the tremendous community support his team has received this year will become “success weary.”
“The support we received through the past three years has been great and actually unbelievable this past year with all the COVID challenges,” Hargitt said. “I’m sure some are feeling a bit burned out. I get it. I also know that is when we can make our greatest growth. This is about a community embracing a consistent and sustainable support of our kids and joining them on the journey they envision.”
Hargitt credits the community support for a lot of the successes this season.
Football moms lined the 17 mile trek to Middleton High for the title game with dozens of signs of encouragement. They remained in place for days following the game as a sign of continued support.
Since Hargitt made his off-season weight program a central part of his program following the 1-8 initial campaign, community support has fed students – football and others – with peanut butter sandwiches and milk after the daily classes and workout routines. The products used and the manpower to make 100s of PBJs a week has been graciously volunteered.
The support for youth activities in the community, and football in particular, doesn’t start and stop at the high school. Parental support of youth activity programs from Optimist and Middle School has made it possible for Emmett to muster the numbers necessary to compete at the 4A level. This year’s Optimist teams, playing mostly Boise area schools, had tremendous success. The seventh grade went undefeated and was not scored upon. The eighth grade was 3-1 in the COVID altered schedule.
While several of the larger schools in the SIC were unable to field both freshman and JV teams this fall in addition to a varsity squad, Emmett did. The JV, playing a makeshift schedule due to lack of participants at the other schools, and relatively small sophomore class of its own posted a winning record. The Freshman team, loaded with young talent from an undefeated eighth grade team a year ago, lost a single close game and blew out most of its opponents.
The value of the community in supporting the school programs is a constant part of Hargitt’s coaching as well. He never allows his players to take that support for granted. He believes that means they give as well as receive. There is rarely a community work project at anytime during the year that EHS students – from all sports and activities – are not involved in. That’s as it should be in Hargitt’s view.
“I guess I am offering the same challenge to the community as I am to the returning players,” Hargitt said. “This was a magical season but to make this routine and not a once-in-a-lifetime experience we can’t rest now. The Skylines and the Bishop Kellys and the other successful programs do it year in and year out because they remain committed to the journey. Not just a game, or a season, but to the entire journey. And it’s a journey we must take together, and one that resumes and continues now.”