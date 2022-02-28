Only six Emmett wrestlers found themselves in Pocatello over the weekend to participate in the annual Idaho High School Activities Association State Wrestling Championships.
The young team which included four freshman gained a ton of experience during the two days at Idaho State University and one of them came home with a medal.
Freshman Gianna Coburn has the first EHS girl to win a tournament title earlier this year and she book-ended her season with a fifth-place finish at 126 pounds at the State Championships.
Coburn won her opening match with a 9-4 decision over third seeded Audrey Deleon of Weiser. She saw her gold medal hopes dashed in the semi-finals, losing a close 5-3 decision to second-seeded Jordan Barret of Payette. In the wrestle back on Saturday Coburn was edged out 6-4 by fourth-seeded Lizette Ohlund of Meridian before she rallied for a sudden death overtime 6-4 win over Camille Tew of Westside to claim fifth.
Emmett had two freshmen girls make the school’s debut in girls wrestling at the State level. District champion Dahlia Yerby lost a couple of competitive matches at 106 pounds with seeded wrestlers from other parts of the state.
Four Emmett boys qualified for State and each faced heavy favorites from the opening coin toss.
Freshman Fox Green pulled off a 6-5 decision in his opening match before falling to undefeated and soon to be crowned State 106 pound champion Mack Mauger in the quarterfinals. His wrestle back ended on the short end of a decision in his third match.
Junior Callen Conklin fell in the opening round to the fourth seed and then dropped an 11-5 decision to eventual fourth place finisher Levi Wilson of Columbia at 138 pounds.
Senior Gannon Roeper completed his high school wrestling career with a hard-earned trip to State at 152 pounds. Roeper drew the number-two seed in the opening round and fell late in the first period. He lost a 7-4 decision to end his wrestle back journey.
Freshman Sam Buck made his State debut at 195 pounds against the third-seeded wrestler in the division Skeet Newton of Twin Falls who went on to take third in the classification. His season ended at the hands of conference foe Dallyn Grimes of Middleton on the consolation side of the bracket.
Molly Yates, head coach of the first-year Emmett girls program said that the inaugural season was “a lot of fun.” Yates, a veteran track coach and first-time wrestling coach said “I learned so much about wrestling and I gained a new respect for wrestlers and wrestling coaches. They put a lot of time and hard work into the season. I am so proud of all our wrestlers and I am super proud of our history making girls team. We were definitely one of the top SIC teams.”
Minico won the 4A State boys title and also took the all-division State girls title.