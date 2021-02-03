The last days of winter are always highlighted by the annual migration of high school sports enthusiasts from across the State of Idaho for three weeks of State Championships presented by the Idaho High School Activities Association.
In the midst of ongoing efforts to stem the spread of coronavirus the events will still take place this year, with only a few alterations. The biggest change is that 4A and 5A preliminary rounds of the boys and girls basketball tournaments will not be held at Boise public schools. They have all been relocated to West Ada schools, or schools in Canyon County.
The other change is a shifting of the dates for the 1A D1 and the 1A D2 schools events. To provide additional spacing and time between games on Championship Saturday at the Idaho Center in Nampa, the two smallest classifications will compete Wednesday through Friday with the other four divisions playing Thursday through Saturday. That will allow the Championship games for the two smallest divisions to still be played on the feature court at the Idaho Center on Friday.
Championship Saturday has traditionally seen six titles determined back to back at the Idaho Center. The change in the schedule will make it possible to have no more than four games in one day at any one site.
To accommodate that opportunity at the Idaho Center for the smaller schools, the 5A classification, which normally plays all of its games at the Idaho Center, will shift its consolation bracket games on Friday and Saturday to Ridgevue High School.
Wrestling is also being rearranged from a four-division two-day marathon to a pair of two-division one-day events. The 5A and 4A schools will compete on Friday, Feb. 26 at the Idaho Center with the 3A and 2A wrestlers taking to the mats on Saturday, Feb. 27.
Fan attendance
The State Board of Education made an announcement last week that expanded on the Governor’s announcement allowing for more fan attendance at school sport events.
“The plan sets capacity limits up to 40 percent in gymnasiums for athletic events if physical distancing requirements can be maintained or if masks are worn, “ the SBE release states. “School districts and charter schools will no longer be required to clear and clean event areas such as gymnasiums between games and matches held on the same day.
The cleaning requirement was removed by the Board’s executive director based on feedback from districts. The requirement was difficult, particularly for smaller schools who often lack safe spaces for spectators to wait while cleaning occurred in gymnasium.”
Not all schools and districts are waiving some of the cleaning protocols. The Southern Idaho Conference made up of 5A and 4A schools in the Treasure Valley is maintaining a sanitizing protocol between events and sessions.
How the easing of attendance restrictions will apply for the State tournaments will depend on current virus spread numbers nearer to the event dates according to Idaho High School Association officials.
Sites for 2021 Winter State High School Championships
Girls Basketball
Feb. 17-20
5A — Idaho Center / Ridgevue High
4A — Mountain View High / Idaho Center
3A — Middleton High / Idaho Center
2A — Bishop Kelly / Idaho Center
A1, D1 — Columbia High / Idaho Center
A1, D2 — Nampa High / Idaho Center
Wrestling
Friday, Feb. 26
5A and 4A — Idaho Center
Saturday, Feb. 27
3A and 2A — Idaho Center
Boys Basketball
March 3-6
5A — Idaho Center / Ridgevue High
4A — Rocky Mountain High / Idaho Center
3A — Columbia High / Idaho Center
2A — Eagle High / Idaho Center
A1, D1 — Vallivue High / Idaho Center
A1, D2 — Caldwell / Idaho Center