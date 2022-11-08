Calvary Christian Academy’s volleyball season had a rocky start but is now ending with a bang. The school is a proud member of the Christian School Athlete Association (CSAA). The league includes five other schools that compete against each other at the end of the season tournaments.
This fall, five new players joined the team which allowed CCA to create three smaller volleyball teams: JVB, JVA, and Varsity. All season, the players worked their hearts out for the sport they all love. This year, CCA’s volleyball team is losing a valuable player when she graduates in May. Ashlyn Huff was the Varsity team captain because of her amazing leadership skills both on and off the court. She has a consistent hard over-hand serve and, this year, Ashlyn was one of our main setters as well.
A couple of achievements made this season amazing for the entire team and coaching staff. The JVB team won 2nd place in the tournament a couple of weeks ago. What makes this impressive is that eighty percent of the players were new to volleyball and they were trying to learn a new rotation as well. This proves that all these players have potential and they are all fast learners. This year the Varsity team placed 3rd in the tournament last week. Before the tournament, several Varsity players suffered either minor or major injuries, but they weren’t willing to give up that easily. Every player played to the best of their God-given abilities.
CCA’s volleyball season would not have been possible without the amazing coaching staff and CCA’s very own Booster Club. The Booster Club sponsors dinners, purchases sports equipment, and supports the team and coaches in every way. If you are interested in joining or supporting the CCA Booster Club please visit www.emmettcca.org/athletics.