CCA Volleyball Team

Calvary Christian Academy’s volleyball season had a rocky start but is now ending with a bang. The school is a proud member of the Christian School Athlete Association (CSAA). The league includes five other schools that compete against each other at the end of the season tournaments.

This fall, five new players joined the team which allowed CCA to create three smaller volleyball teams: JVB, JVA, and Varsity. All season, the players worked their hearts out for the sport they all love. This year, CCA’s volleyball team is losing a valuable player when she graduates in May. Ashlyn Huff was the Varsity team captain because of her amazing leadership skills both on and off the court. She has a consistent hard over-hand serve and, this year, Ashlyn was one of our main setters as well.


