Last pre-season football foray

Emmett quarterback Dakota Perry hands off to running back Ry Fullerton during scrimmage exercises against Boulder City, Nevada on the EHS campus last week.

 Del Gray / Messenger Index

The Emmett High football team is idle this week. For the first time all summer. At least idle on the football field. Last week the Huskies hosted a team from Boulder City, Nevada in a two-day mini-camp that included a lot of shared training and scheming and a load of scrimmaging between the various units of each team.

Now the Huskies get a few days off before they return in earnest in August to prepare to defend their two-consecutive 4A Southern Idaho Conference championships.

