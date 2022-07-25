...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/ WEDNESDAY TO
9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ SATURDAY...
* WHAT...High temperatures of 100 to 107 expected.
* WHERE...Southeast Oregon and portions of southwest Idaho.
* WHEN...From noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ Wednesday to 9 PM MDT /8 PM
PDT/ Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Emmett quarterback Dakota Perry hands off to running back Ry Fullerton during scrimmage exercises against Boulder City, Nevada on the EHS campus last week.
The Emmett High football team is idle this week. For the first time all summer. At least idle on the football field. Last week the Huskies hosted a team from Boulder City, Nevada in a two-day mini-camp that included a lot of shared training and scheming and a load of scrimmaging between the various units of each team.
Now the Huskies get a few days off before they return in earnest in August to prepare to defend their two-consecutive 4A Southern Idaho Conference championships.
The Emmett Football Touchdown Club will be hosting a Kickoff Dinner on August 12 at the Gem County Fairgrounds. The fundraising event is open to the public and will include dinner, music, auction, raffles and prizes. Cost of the event will $55 per person with all proceeds going to support the EHS football program.
For additional information contact Lora Fullerton at 208-559-7318.
The dinner will signify that the fall football season has arrived.
Emmett will open its 2022 season at home on Friday, August 26 against perennial 4A football powerhouse Blackfoot.
The schedule will look a little different this year for Emmett as SIC membership shifts this fall. Gone are Middleton and Nampa, each moving to the 5A ranks. Returning to the 4A SIC is Skyview of Nampa. The one less league game means an additional non-conference game.
The non-conference schedule will follow the Blackfoot game with a road game at Fruitland, a road game at Century of Pocatello and a neutral site game against Lake City of Coeur d’Alene at Baker City, Oregon.
Are you ready for some football? Just one month away.