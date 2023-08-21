The past two seasons have been a struggle for the Emmett boys soccer team. The Huskies have failed to win a game in each of those years after having been in the middle of the Southern Idaho Conference pack in 2020.
Very few upperclassmen were an experience factor a year ago. Only two seniors graduated off the 0-14 team. That translates into a lot of young players gaining significant experience in ’22 and when you grade the final run through the conference schedule against the first there were significant improvements.
The question is whether those improvements will continue into 2023 under first-year coach Carlos Alvarado. The players and the coach think they will.
“We’ve been using the experiences of last year as a motivation factor all year long,” said Alvarado. “These guys have worked hard and have been very motivated and I think that dedication will pay off.”
Alvarado has had some assistant coaching experience with the Huskies in the past and is not unfamiliar with the talent he has to mold into a team this fall. He is also familiar with the competition the Huskies face and is realistic about his expectations.
“The boys are ready for the season to get underway and we will be using the first time through league play to learn about ourselves and our opponents,” Alvarado said. “With hard work we can make that knowledge and experience pay off the second time through and in the District playoffs.”
The nucleus of that experience comes from a handful of seniors who are in their third season as varsity starters. Three midfielders received honorable mention All-SIC last fall. Juniors Ezra Andelin and Stephen Dubowsky and sophomore Cesar Perez grabbed those honors and each return. Andelin will shift to a forward position this fall while the other two remain in the midfield of Alvarado’s defense-oriented lineup.
“We have to concentrate on holding opponents out of the net,” Alvarado said. “We can’t win shootouts at this stage of our development. Once you get down you often have to gamble too much and the game can get away from you very quickly.”
Also returning from 2022, some in different positions on the field, are seniors Gavin Brown and Tucker Welling, and juniors Carlos Lopex, Roberto Lugo and Hunter Warner. The current sophomore class got considerable experience as freshman in Perez, Roberto Leon and Indy Enderlee.
The goalie duties are likely to be split, like last year, by underclassmen. Junior Brayden Stevens is penciled in to start between the pipes but sophomore Dylan Cruz will also see action in the net.
Alvardo expects that the arrival of exchange student Adrian Parra from Spain, after he gets in the required 10 practices, could also add some spark to the team.
The Southern Idaho Conference remains the premier 4A conference in the State. Caldwell is the defending State champion with Bishop Kelly the 2021 State title winner and runner-up to the Cougars in 2022.
Breaking through for a State berth might be expecting too much, but snapping a two-year win drought is certainly at the top of the Huskies agenda for this fall.
Play begins this week with a non-conference game on Monday against Fruitland before a league home opener against Columbia on Tuesday.