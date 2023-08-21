Support Local Journalism


The past two seasons have been a struggle for the Emmett boys soccer team. The Huskies have failed to win a game in each of those years after having been in the middle of the Southern Idaho Conference pack in 2020.

Very few upperclassmen were an experience factor a year ago. Only two seniors graduated off the 0-14 team. That translates into a lot of young players gaining significant experience in ’22 and when you grade the final run through the conference schedule against the first there were significant improvements.


