Last fall the Emmett boys answered a winless 2018 season with a record setting run to a fourth-place trophy in the 4A State High School Championships. That team was loaded with seniors including All-Conference first team selections Kiko Solis and Oscar Lara-Sandoval. It also netted veteran coach Aresteo Alvizo conference coach of the year honors. All three of those components are missing this fall as Alvizo has turned the coaching whistle over to assistant Oscar Garcia.
Garcia doesn’t have a complete rebuilding job to do, however. More of a reload and reposition.
The depth of the returning talent will be found in the backfield. Returning all-conference honorable mentions as defenders are seniors Jason Alvarado, Conner Heideman, and Ryan Solis and junior Jorge Rivera. Solis was also an conference honoree as goalie and will likely spend most of his time there this season.
Defense allowed the opening goal of the game against Weiser last week to start the season and then shut the Wolverines out as the offense took over and recorded a 5-1 home win.
That’s where Garcia is looking to see what develops from a diverse roster. Senior Renso Orozco recorded his first hat-trick with three counters having moved forward in the offensive set this year. Returning senior strikers are Paxton Gregory and Harrison Mumford. Also back on the front line attack are juniors David Ramirez and David Bratcher. Freshman Gavin Brown has also announced his presence, recording two assists in the opening win.
The non-conference schedule is out of the way and its now a focus on seven SIC games. Caldwell, the defending state champions return a deep and experienced team so Garcia sees the Cougars the team to beat – if they are playing. Some of the SIC schools have yet to start practice or return to classrooms so the schedule remains somewhat questionable week to week.
The conference opener at Columbia on Sept. 15 and the home opener against Middleton on Sept. 17 look likely at this time. With a little luck the abbreviated schedule could be extended with District and possible State tournament action in October.