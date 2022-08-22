Solis named soccer coach of the year

Coach Kevin Solis will be in his second year with the Emmett boys soccer team after previously coaching the Emmett girls team.

To say that the 4A Southern Idaho Conference is a meat-grinder in boys soccer would not be overstating the case. The SIC, District 3, has won the last four State 4A championships — handily. That includes Bishop Kelly winning in 2021, Vallivue in 2020 and Caldwell swept the field in 2018 and 2019.

It’s not expected to be any different this year and each of those three teams are likely to be in the middle of the mix. For the Emmett Huskies, it will be an exercise in honing their game against the best according to second-year coach Kevin Solis.

