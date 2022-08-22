To say that the 4A Southern Idaho Conference is a meat-grinder in boys soccer would not be overstating the case. The SIC, District 3, has won the last four State 4A championships — handily. That includes Bishop Kelly winning in 2021, Vallivue in 2020 and Caldwell swept the field in 2018 and 2019.
It’s not expected to be any different this year and each of those three teams are likely to be in the middle of the mix. For the Emmett Huskies, it will be an exercise in honing their game against the best according to second-year coach Kevin Solis.
“Those programs are deep and have built traditions,” said Solis. “That is something we want to do but its going to take time and a lot more players in the program.”
Solis says that while looking at a total roster of 17. For the second year in a row Emmett will not field a JV team. That JV team will be the Varsity and playing against the state’s best from the get go.
While the team struggled to score last year, it was senior laden, which means the cupboard is nearly bare going into this fall’s competition. Solis has no returning starters, and only four with varsity experience.
Those four returners include only one senior — Ulysses Chavez-Vargas. The other three will be juniors in Ezra Andelin, Stephen Dubowsky, and Gavin Brown.
The only other senior on the team is Sergio Canela.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
“Those two are going to have to be on-field leaders,” Solis said of his seniors.
That youthful theme will continue throughout the team. Sophomore Brayden Steven will assume the goalie position with some helped expected from an incoming freshman class.
While Solis is realistic about the potential of this young team breaking through in the toughest District in Idaho soccer, he is confident that they have the “grit and heart to give their best and make sure the opponent knows they were in a game.”
While BK might be the defending state champs, Solis thinks that Caldwell is primed to return to the top of the league.
“They have something like 80 kids in the program this fall,” Solis said. “They have two JV teams, one is taking our JV teams spot in the schedule.”
He also sees Skyview, coming back to the 4A after four years in the 5A ranks, as becoming another challenger for State tournament berths.
“BK lost a lot of seniors, but they always have more coming up.”