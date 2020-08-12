Boys of Summer 2020

Little League and just about every other spring/summer sports activity for kids has been derailed this summer with COVID-19 related cancellations. The Fall sports schedule appears to be iffy at the moment as well.
For a team full of 14-year-old and under baseball enthusiasts, they found a way to still get on a diamond and take their at-bats this summer. They did so well, in fact, that they concluded the season as defacto champions of a rural “outlaw” league of teams from Emmett, Fruitland, Weiser, Payette, and Ontario which played their games in Payette County.
“It was a little strange” admitted coach Billy White. “We had parents spaced out in the stands – only about half of the team was in the dugout, the rest in the bleachers near-by. But it was still baseball and our kids really focused in and played their hearts out.”
The original number of teams was reduced early in the season when one of the teams from the Ontario area reported four exposures – not positive tests – and decided to not continue. The rest did, however, with no reported issues through the end of the campaign the end of July.
Emmett went 10-1 and laid claim to the championship having beaten the next closest team, two out of three. Their nemesis for the summer was actually a team calling itself Ontario but comprised of “all-stars” from throughout the western Treasure Valley that formed the end of last summer.
“We beat them solidly the first time, they beat us by one the second time,” White said. “In the rubber match they were up 3 to 1 after three but we put six runs up in each the fourth and fifth to ten-run rule them.”
While happy with their record – one that was filled with double-digit run games as Emmett batting was hotter than the weather most of the season – just playing was the triumph.
“It was cool that everyone came together and worked with the rules and limitations and still had some great baseball,” White said. “As far as we know no kid, no coach, no spectator picked up COVID and we had a great time playing a game we all love.”
No handshakes, no trophies, but lots of hot summer baseball.