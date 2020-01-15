Boys looking to stop quarter lapses

Second quarters have been an enigma for the Emmett boys basketball team. In a series of recent games the Huskies have seen their opponents dominate second quarters and then hold off any rallies. Emmett will try to overcome that pattern when it hits the road this week.
Last Tuesday the Huskies were hanging with visiting Vallivue, trailing 15-14 heading to the second quarter. The Falcons ignited from three-point range, however, nailing three straight trips down the court to build some breathing room. Three more long-range shots in a 12-0 run to finish the half put Vallivue on top, 44-24.
The Falcons hit 15 of 34 three-point shots from six different players on the evening in recording the 76-50 win.
Friday night the Huskies again hung with their opponent on the road. Kuna entered the game undefeated in SIC league action but Emmett matched shots with the Kavemen through the first period.
A 16-8 second quarter netted Kuna a 29-21 halftime lead. This time Emmett didn’t fade, however, winning the third quarter as it found some outside shooting of its own, pulling within four heading to the fourth period. A 14-4 Kuna start to the fourth, however, kept Emmett winless in SIC play, 56-44.
Emmett was seven of ten from outside the arc against Kuna with Caden Young and Tanner Wilkerson a combined 5-5 for eleven and ten points respectively.
The Huskies seek that first conference win on Tuesday when they travel to Nampa to face 1-3 Columbia. Caldwell will come to Emmett on Saturday for a game bumped from Friday to be part of a marathon winterfest of basketball. A Six-header with the girls teams.