Weekes strong inside against Columbia

Emmett’s Brandon Weekes goes into the teeth of the defense to score against Columbia in District III action on Saturday.

 Tyann Alder photo

For a while Wednesday evening it appeared that the Emmett Huskies were going to see their basketball season come to an end. Then it appeared it might get extended about five minutes. But senior Steve Howe drilled a timely 3-point shot with 9.2 seconds left to lift the Huskies to a 60-57 win over Vallivue.

The win raised Emmett to sixth in the Southern Idaho Conference and at least a two-game extension of the season into the District III double-elimination tournament. After a 49-31 loss at Columbia on Saturday, however, the Huskies are back to a sudden-death scenario for their season on Wednesday in a win or go home game with a yet to be determined opponent.


