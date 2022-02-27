The say you either live or your die by your outside shot. Emmett’s boys basketball team did both last week during elimination rounds of the District III basketball tournament.
Tuesday night the Huskies found a sweet spot from outside the arc, particularly in the second half to oust fifth-seeded Ridgevue on the Warhawks home court, 54-52.
The win was Emmett’s first District tournament win since returning to the 4A ranks in 2017-18.
The Huskies and Warhawks traded leads throughout the evening even though neither could do much offensively in the first half. Ridgevue led 17-13 at the break. Every time it appeared the Emmett was about to pull away in the second half, though, Ridgevue’s Donte Salinas would splash a three-pointer.
Emmett’s Tanner Wilkerson found long-range in the third quarter and his third trey of the game to start the fourth quarter put the Huskies on to. Salinas however hit his fourth and fifth straight three’s back to back and Ridgevue was back up five with just over four minutes left.
That’s when Stevie Howe took over for Emmett. Howe converted four straight transition lay-ups to make it 53-50 Huskies. A Wilkerson free throw eased Emmett out to a 54-42 lead with seven seconds to go but Ridgevue was fouled on a three-point attempt with less than two seconds left. The Warhawks missed all three free throws and Emmett advanced.
Wilkerson led Emmett scoring with 19, Howe added 14.
The perimeter shooting and the advancement didn’t last long for the Huskies. Wednesday night against Caldwell, Emmett could not get anything but a layin to go. Only two baskets were scored by the Huskies away from the rim — and those were both within about eight feet.
Caldwell powered inside with senior Cameron Morales to lead by nine at the break and never let Emmett get closer than six in the second half. Emmett went a frigid 0-16 from outside the arc and shot a chilly 32 percent from two-point range and ended its season with the 46-32 loss. Howe led Emmett scoring with 14 points.
The Huskies complete the season with an overall record of 6-18.