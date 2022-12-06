Howe scoring inside

Emmett senior Stevie Howe scores in transition against Weiser in home-opening win on Friday.

 BRUCE L BATES

Emmett knew going into the season that it was going to need balance and team execution to be competitive this season. In the opening week of the season the Huskies displayed both to grab a pair of wins before falling to a 5A opponent on Saturday.

Opening on the road at SRV 3A favorite Homedale was a stiff challenge but the Huskies beat the odds, though it took two overtimes to gain the 48-46 win. Senior guard Saje Walker was a thorn in the Trojans side, hitting on three three-pointers, including the decisive one in the second overtime. Walker led the Huskies with 18 points and got away with five steals. Sophomore Tucker Brown had a team-high ten rebounds and added seven points.


