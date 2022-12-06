Emmett knew going into the season that it was going to need balance and team execution to be competitive this season. In the opening week of the season the Huskies displayed both to grab a pair of wins before falling to a 5A opponent on Saturday.
Opening on the road at SRV 3A favorite Homedale was a stiff challenge but the Huskies beat the odds, though it took two overtimes to gain the 48-46 win. Senior guard Saje Walker was a thorn in the Trojans side, hitting on three three-pointers, including the decisive one in the second overtime. Walker led the Huskies with 18 points and got away with five steals. Sophomore Tucker Brown had a team-high ten rebounds and added seven points.
Friday night it was Ethan Williams who sparked a dominant 19-2 start to the game against Weiser in the home opener. A fifteen-point spurt over three-minutes in the opening quarter with Williams contributing seven points was more than the visiting Wolverine could overcome. A 13-0 run to start the second quarter got Weiser back within four but another Emmett run pushed the margin back to ten by intermission and the Huskies cruised home with the 56-39 win. Stevie Howe controlled the second half for Emmett and ended up with a game-high 16 points – mostly on drives to the hoop. Williams ended with 13 points and Dakota Perry added eleven to the balanced attack.
Saturday evening the Huskies took a one-point lead over 5A Rocky Mountain to the locker room at halftime but couldn’t sustain the offense in the second half, falling 62-44 on the road. This time it was Brandon Weekes leading the way with a team-high 12 points and seven rebounds.
Emmett will try to duplicate its win over Homedale on Tuesday when the Trojans come to town on Tuesday evening. Ontario will come to Emmett on Saturday for a 4 p.m. matinee before the Huskies open league play against Skyview at home on Dec. 13.