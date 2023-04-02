March 30 snow marker at Bogus

Daily snowfall marker at Bogus Basin on March 30, 2023 

 Bogus Basin website image

In what they are calling a "fairytale" end to an epic season of snow skiing, Bogus Basin announced Saturday that it is extending winter operations through Saturday, May 6. 

After receiving nearly four feet of snow last week, including a record 24-inch drop on Friday, the not-for-profit ski area above Boise said it will continue to celebrate its 80th year of operation for a few more weeks. 


