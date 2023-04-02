In what they are calling a "fairytale" end to an epic season of snow skiing, Bogus Basin announced Saturday that it is extending winter operations through Saturday, May 6.
After receiving nearly four feet of snow last week, including a record 24-inch drop on Friday, the not-for-profit ski area above Boise said it will continue to celebrate its 80th year of operation for a few more weeks.
Daily operations will continue through April 16 and then transition to Fridays through Sundays through April 30. Weather permitting they plan to host an "aMAYzing 100"" party on Saturday May 6.
"We look forward to ending the 2022-23 season on a high note, celebrating with the community and our season pass holders," said Nate Shake, Director of Mountain Operations. "We were the first mountain in southern Idaho to open, and now we anticipate being the last to close"
The "100 inch" theme is based on the record current base snow depth at the resort. Saturday it was marked at a record 116 inches. In the history of measurements since 1942 the base level has only exceeded 100 inches a few times - the latest in 2019 when a snow heavy February pushed it over that mark.
March snowfall this year, however, has been the key factor in current record levels and the planned extension of the season. The area received 119” of snow in March alone – more than January (36”) and February (48”) combined.
The traditional "pond skim" event that has closed past seasons has been delayed to Saturday, April 29.
Nordic operations at the area will end for the season on April 16.
Additional information on the new end of season "aMAYzing" party and other events and activities can be found online at bogusbasin.org.