Bogus Basin opens with man-made snow

Bogus Basin’s investment in snowmaking machinery is paying off. The nonprofit recreation area opened for top-to-bottom skiing and snowboarding last weekend.
The early opening is a powerful example of the impact that Bogus Basin’s new snowmaking system is having on winter operations. “We wouldn’t be opening without snowmaking” said General Manager Brad Wilson. “We are really excited that the new snowmaking system, along with a little help from Mother Nature, has given us more control over when we can start the season.”
Full, seven-day operations at Bogus Basin are scheduled to begin on Saturday, December 7th.
