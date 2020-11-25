Bogus Basin is giving local ski/snowboard enthusiasts another chance to make some pre-season laps. The nonprofit recreation area announced last week that its free ski/snowboard hike park would open last Saturday and Sunday.
The park is located above the Simplot base area, near the bottom of the Deerpoint Express chairlift terminal.
The area has received more than two feet of snow in the past five days. The natural snow, in addition to snowmaking, is teeing the area up for a strong season opening on Nov. 27.
“In my 32 years at Bogus Basin, I’ve never seen so much snow this early in the season,” said Nate Shake, Director of Mountain Operations.
A hike park is a snow covered area designed with terrain park features, such as boxes, rails and corrugated tubes. Skiers and boarders hike up, then slide down on a variety of features. Hike park hours will be Saturday and Sunday only from 11:00am to 4:00pm. The Double R Ranch BBQ Smokehouse will be open for snacks and beverages. Simplot Lodge will be open for restroom access only. Hike park access is free.
IMPORTANT GUEST ADVISORIES
Although Bogus Basin Road is plowed and sanded, winter conditions exist. Drive with caution, and use turnouts. 4WD is highly recommended. Bogus Basin maintains strict COVID-19 protocols. Employees and guests are required to wear face coverings at all times, except when eating or drinking while seated in designated areas, or skiing/boarding while physically distanced. There are no exceptions.