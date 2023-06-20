It’s been years in the visionary stage and over two years in the construction process, but Blue Valor Motorplex in Emmett is about to drop the green flag.
The NASCAR approved newly-paved raceway at the former Boise Cascade mill site off Main Street has announced a soft opening this coming weekend with two days of Drifter action. The unique auto sport of “drifting” makes use of the high-banked curves on the one-third mile oval, and the serpentine paths on the infield that makes this one of the most versatile raceways in the Northwest.
Drifting is not so much as winning the race to the finish line, it’s about scoring points in a judged event that assesses the drivers and cars abilities to keep in close contact with their competitors on the track while sliding through tight turns and cutbacks.
The Hotbox Driftfest will be performing Saturday and Sunday beginning at 10 a.m. and expect the match races with over 50 competitors participating to go until about 10 p.m. each evening as well. Gates open at 8 a.m. each day.
Representatives from NASCAR are expected to be on hand for another visit to what they are calling their “newest home track.” After a few weeks of trials runs of a variety of racing styles on the track, plans for a major race coming later this summer or fall are expected to be announced.
The track is designed to work hand and hand with concerts and other exhibits and shows that come to the exhibition spaces withing the Mitchell Industrial Park and Stoney’s Roadhouse.
John Wood, owner and developer of the complex, says the work has progressed and morphed as construction and new interests from a variety of racing groups materialized. Originally planned as a dirt track, the Motorplex evolved into a multi-purpose configuration that can be utilized by go-karts to the smaller NASCAR cars and trucks series.
A variety of the options will likely be on trial on the track during two big shows coming up in the next couple of weeks. Sharkfest 2023, which bills itself as Idaho’s Most Insane Car Show will be at the Motorplex on July 1 and 2. The 208 Idaho Truck Invasion will fill the facility on Saturday, July 8.