Blue Valor Motorplex

East end of the Blue Valor Motorplex from the grandstands.

 Del Gray / Messenger Index

It’s been years in the visionary stage and over two years in the construction process, but Blue Valor Motorplex in Emmett is about to drop the green flag.

The NASCAR approved newly-paved raceway at the former Boise Cascade mill site off Main Street has announced a soft opening this coming weekend with two days of Drifter action. The unique auto sport of “drifting” makes use of the high-banked curves on the one-third mile oval, and the serpentine paths on the infield that makes this one of the most versatile raceways in the Northwest.


