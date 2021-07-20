We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
Emmett Blue Devil pitcher Jase Bade in legion action this summer.
The Emmett Blue Devils hopes of extending their American Legion baseball season came to a disappointing end on Monday. The A Legion team team saw used up its final elimination card in a 9-6 loss to Melba in a game played in Homedale.
After splitting games last week with Melba and Homedale on Friday and Saturday, the Devils were in need to win three in a row to earn the State Legion berth in Lewiston at the end of the month.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Emmett opened the tournament with a 16-6 route of Melba but stumbled to the host Rivercats at Homedale on Saturday, 5-3. Emmett concluded the season with an 8-4 record. Melba will now need of a two-game sweep of Homedale to be the District champ headed to State.
Emmett's B Legion teams - the Blue Angels and Halos - conclude their seasons in the coming days, finishing with a head to head meeting at Pat Daniels Field in Emmett on Wednesday, July 28.