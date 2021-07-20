Legion season ends

Emmett Blue Devil pitcher Jase Bade in legion action this summer. 

 Del Gray / Messenger Index

The Emmett Blue Devils hopes of extending their American Legion baseball season came to a disappointing end on Monday. The A Legion team team saw used up its final elimination card in a 9-6 loss to Melba in a game played in Homedale.

After splitting games last week with Melba and Homedale on Friday and Saturday, the Devils were in need to win three in a row to earn the State Legion berth in Lewiston at the end of the month.

Emmett opened the tournament with a 16-6 route of Melba but stumbled to the host Rivercats at Homedale on Saturday, 5-3. Emmett concluded the season with an 8-4 record. Melba will now need of a two-game sweep of Homedale to be the District champ headed to State.

Emmett's B Legion teams - the Blue Angels and Halos - conclude their seasons in the coming days, finishing with a head to head meeting at Pat Daniels Field in Emmett on Wednesday, July 28. 

