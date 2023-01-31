Cove Park on CJ Strike Reservoir

Popularity of the Cove Recreation Park on the CJ Strike Reservoir has prompted the BLM to increase daily use fees to pay for increased maintenance and repairs.

 BLM Photo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has approved a revised business plan for its Cove Recreation Site, located approximately 35 miles south of Boise, that includes raised fees for day-use and overnight camping to help cover increased operational, maintenance and upgrade costs.

Day-use fees were raised from $2 to $5 per vehicle, overnight tent camping from $5 to $15 and overnight recreational vehicle camping from $12 to $15. Fees for additional vehicles at a campsite after the first two are being raised from $2 to $5. Current national pass discounts, such as the America the Beautiful Pass, will be honored. These are the first fee increases at the site since 2005.


Recommended for you

Load comments