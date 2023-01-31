...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM MST Friday, and this time may be extended.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be strong enough today,
Wednesday, and Thursday afternoons in portions of the Upper
Treasure Valley and Western Magic Valley to limit stagnation.
However, parts of the zones will experience stagnant air and
were therefore included in this advisory.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
&&
Popularity of the Cove Recreation Park on the CJ Strike Reservoir has prompted the BLM to increase daily use fees to pay for increased maintenance and repairs.
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has approved a revised business plan for its Cove Recreation Site, located approximately 35 miles south of Boise, that includes raised fees for day-use and overnight camping to help cover increased operational, maintenance and upgrade costs.
Day-use fees were raised from $2 to $5 per vehicle, overnight tent camping from $5 to $15 and overnight recreational vehicle camping from $12 to $15. Fees for additional vehicles at a campsite after the first two are being raised from $2 to $5. Current national pass discounts, such as the America the Beautiful Pass, will be honored. These are the first fee increases at the site since 2005.
“The Cove Recreation Site is an increasingly popular spot providing important access to CJ Strike Reservoir and surrounding public lands,” said BLM Boise District Manager Tanya Thrift. “This fee increase will help the site become self-sustaining as we keep pace with growing operation and maintenance costs, as well as adding amenities desired by visitors.”
The fee increases were determined through a comparative cost analysis of similar recreation sites throughout the region, as required by the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act of 2004. The revised fees were supported by the citizen composed BLM Idaho Resource Advisory Council in fall 2021 and were made available for public comment in fall 2022.