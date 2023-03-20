Feast or famine. That was the week that was for Emmett High baseball last week after rebounding from a washout early in the week. The Huskies continued their non-conference trek through the 5A division of the Southern Idaho Conference with a blow-out 15-6 win over Capital on Thursday. They then found themselves on the short side of a 6-16 decision with defending 5A State champion Owyhee on Friday.
Emmett pounded out 11 hits and took advantage of eight bases on balls issued by Capital pitching to roll to their win against the Eagles. The Huskies scored three in the bottom of the first but saw Capital parlay four walks and a couple of singles for a 5-3 Eagle lead in the top of the second. A seven-run bottom of the inning, however, recovered the lead for Emmett. Stevie Howe came on in pitching relief in the third for the Huskies, allowing no hits, striking out five and cruising through the final five innings.
Ryder Scheibe carried the big stick for Emmett, hitting safely in three of four trips to the and driving in a run. Howe and Cole Hester each picked up a pair of hits. Carter Browne drove in a pair of runs via two deep sacrifice flies.
Friday the Storm came to the plate with a vengence. A leadoff double and a walk set the stage for a three-shot over the leftcenter field wall and Owyhee was just getting started. With four extra-base hits the visitors built a 13-0 lead before Emmett’s offense got untracked in the bottom of the third. A lead-off single by Shane Daniels lit the spark. A walk and an error brought the first run home and a Howe single drove in another as Emmett put four runs on the board. Three more Owyhee runs in the top of the fourth provided enough cushion to withstand a couple more Emmett runs before forcing the ten-run five inning rule.
Emmett is now 1-2 on the season as they possibly take a break from the 5A gauntlet this week. The Huskies will participate in the Spring Break Buck’s Bags Tournament Thursday through Saturday at various locations in the Treasure Valley. Check out an updated schedule for the tournament online at messenger-index.com