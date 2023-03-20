Howe safely slides into third

Emmett’s Stevie Howe safely slides into third in action against Owyhee High on Friday.

 Del Gray / Messenger Index

Feast or famine. That was the week that was for Emmett High baseball last week after rebounding from a washout early in the week. The Huskies continued their non-conference trek through the 5A division of the Southern Idaho Conference with a blow-out 15-6 win over Capital on Thursday. They then found themselves on the short side of a 6-16 decision with defending 5A State champion Owyhee on Friday.

Emmett pounded out 11 hits and took advantage of eight bases on balls issued by Capital pitching to roll to their win against the Eagles. The Huskies scored three in the bottom of the first but saw Capital parlay four walks and a couple of singles for a 5-3 Eagle lead in the top of the second. A seven-run bottom of the inning, however, recovered the lead for Emmett. Stevie Howe came on in pitching relief in the third for the Huskies, allowing no hits, striking out five and cruising through the final five innings.


