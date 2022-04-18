The Emmett baseball team snapped out of a hitting slump on Friday, tagging Nampa pitching for nine hits in a 7-1 home field win over the Bulldogs in Southern Idaho Conference play. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Huskies which saw them outscored 2-27 as they bats were practically silent.
That losing streak was extended on Wednesday at Vallivue where only three hits and three errors cost Emmett dearly in a 9-0 shutout. The Huskies had beaten the Falcons earlier this season at home and now is under pressure to stay in front of Vallivue for the fifth spot in the SIC standings. The win against Nampa helped a lot.
Vallivue scratched out four runs early against Emmett and then put it away with a five-run sixth inning. Against the Bulldogs the Huskies struck early and often.
Emmett scored two in the bottom of the first, three in the second and two more in the third to give Trace Tucker all the offensive support he needed. Tucker struck out eight and scattered four hits for the win on the mound.
Bryson Kellam led Emmett at the plate, hitting safely in all three appearances. Isaac Brennan drove in two Huskie runs on two hits.
This week the Huskies will host Caldwell on Tuesday before welcoming SIC power Bishop Kelly on Thursday. Emmett was the victim of Caldwell’s only league win this season, 2-3, earlier this season and the Huskies will be focused on correcting that slip. Bishop Kelly will come in upset having slipped out of a first-place position in the conference last week and travels to Emmett with a 7-2, 14-2 season record.
Emmett enters play this week 3-5, 5-12, a half game in front of Vallivue for fifth place in the current SIC standings.