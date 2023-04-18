The EHS baseball team had the entire Southern Idaho Conference perplexed with a 4-0 start to the season. The Huskies were picked to be near the bottom of the league in the preseason projections. A mixture of solid fielding, pitching and a canny ability to manufacture runs, however, pushed Emmett to the top of the SIC standings until last week when they tasted their first league defeats of the season.
After exploding for seven runs in the first inning on Tuesday against Vallivue, the Huskies ran their SIC record to 4-0 with a 15-2 win — by far their biggest offensive outburst of the season. Emmett pitching scattered three hits against the Falcons and eight different Huskie hitters stroked base hits in the runaway. Steve Howe, Jase Bade, Carter Browne and Cole Hester each drove in a pair runs. Bade and Hester utilized sacrifices to drive in their runs without the benefit of a hit.
It was Skyview, however, that found the run manufacturing formula against Emmett on Thursday. The Hawks parlayed eight hits into ten runs in a 10-1 win on the road. Emmett only got on the board in the bottom of the seventh when Howe stole home after consecutive singles by himself and Jase Bade got him to third.
Friday, however, was the heartbreaker. What started out as a pitching duel, turned into a chess match late in the game on the road at Columbia. Emmett took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first as Casey Coburn singled Jase Bade in from third where the junior had tripled with one out.
It looked like that might hold up against the team with the lowest ERA in the conference until Columbia broke through for five runs in the bottom of the fifth, taking advantage of three Huskie errors.
But Emmett wouldn’t concede. The Huskies rallied to tie the game in the top of the seventh. Browne drove in the first run before Coburn ripped a bases loaded double to tie the game at 5-all.
An error and two walks set the table for the Wildcats to get the win with a walk-off single.
Skyview leads the SIC standings as the teams make the turn for a second time through the league schedule with a 5-1 mark. Columbia sits at 4-1 and the Huskies 4-2. The Wildcats currently have a little more than a game edge against Emmett for third as they hold a 6-3 lead in a rain-delayed game against the Huskies that will be completed in Emmett on May 1.
Emmett will need to get back on top of its game this week with a Tuesday road game against fourth place Caldwell (3-3) and home rematch with fifth place Bishop Kelly (3-4) on Thursday.