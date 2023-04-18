Vallivue scores rare run against Huskies

Vallivue scores one of its few runs against Emmett on a passed ball that pitcher Stevie Howe isn’t able to corral in time at the plate. Emmett won 15-2.

 Del Gray / Messenger Index

The EHS baseball team had the entire Southern Idaho Conference perplexed with a 4-0 start to the season. The Huskies were picked to be near the bottom of the league in the preseason projections. A mixture of solid fielding, pitching and a canny ability to manufacture runs, however, pushed Emmett to the top of the SIC standings until last week when they tasted their first league defeats of the season.

After exploding for seven runs in the first inning on Tuesday against Vallivue, the Huskies ran their SIC record to 4-0 with a 15-2 win — by far their biggest offensive outburst of the season. Emmett pitching scattered three hits against the Falcons and eight different Huskie hitters stroked base hits in the runaway. Steve Howe, Jase Bade, Carter Browne and Cole Hester each drove in a pair runs. Bade and Hester utilized sacrifices to drive in their runs without the benefit of a hit.


