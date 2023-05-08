The Emmett Huskies struggled to keep Ridgevue off the bases on Saturday and were unable to overcome eight errors in dropping their opening round game in the 4A District III tournament to the homestanding Warhawks, 12-2.
With the loss Emmett now finds itself in a sudden-death circumstance for its season. The Huskies will take on the loser of a Monday winner’s bracket game between Columbia and Bishop Kelly at 5 p.m. on Wednesday in an elimination game.
The Huskies failed to complete a rally last week against league-leading Skyview, falling 7-5 to the Hawks in the regular season finale. That sent their first round matchup to Nampa instead of playing Ridgevue in Emmett to open tournament play Saturday.
Against the Hawks the Huskies spotted the home team a 7-0 lead before rallying with five runs in the fifth and sixth and left the bases loaded in the top of the seventh. Carter Browne was credited with the lone Huskie RBI, driving in Jace Bade who hit safely twice on the afternoon.
Saturday saw the Huskies get off to a quick start with a run in the top of the first but three Warhawk tallies in the bottom of the inning — aided in part by miscues — turned the momentum. A six-hit three-run third inning provided breathing room. A single Emmett tally in the top of the sixth showed a hint of life but a four-run bottom of the inning for Ridgevue invoked the ten-run rule.
While Emmett fell to Ridgevue, third-seed BK squeezed past six-seed Caldwell, 3-2. Top seed Skyview will face Ridgevue on Monday and BK will travel to number-two seed Columbia to determine semi-finalists.
Wednesday the two Saturday losers will face the two Monday losers in elimination games at Ridgevue High. Emmett will have to win three consecutive games this week in order to steal the second spot from District III in the State tournament in Twin Falls, May 18-20.