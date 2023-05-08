Logan from the stretch

Logan Curtis pitches from the stretch in District III action at Ridgevue on Saturday.

 Del Gray / Messenger Index

The Emmett Huskies struggled to keep Ridgevue off the bases on Saturday and were unable to overcome eight errors in dropping their opening round game in the 4A District III tournament to the homestanding Warhawks, 12-2.

With the loss Emmett now finds itself in a sudden-death circumstance for its season. The Huskies will take on the loser of a Monday winner’s bracket game between Columbia and Bishop Kelly at 5 p.m. on Wednesday in an elimination game.


