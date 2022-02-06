Senior Layci Andrews scored ten of her game-high 16 points in the fourth quarter Saturday afternoon to help the Emmett girls advance to the District III semi-finals on Tuesday.
The 51-46 win over Nampa gives the Huskies the opportunity to reverse fortunes against top-seeded Middleton on the Vikings court just a week after Middleton smothered Emmett 59-29 in the regular season finale.
Andrews was hampered by foul trouble early against Nampa and the two teams traded short runs to keep in contact throughout the first half. Emmett led 23-22 at halftime but Nampa scored on its first possession to go back on top to start the third quarter. Emmett’s defense then clamped down and held the visiting Bulldogs scoreless over the next five and half minutes to build a 32-24 lead.
A 13-2 spurt by Nampa, fueled by five Emmett turnovers, gave the Bulldogs a 37-34 lead entering the final period of play. Then it was Emmett’s turn to spurt. Andrews dropped her second three-pointer of the game to push the Huskies on top 39-37 and by the time her scoring spree was over Emmett led 49-39 with less than two minutes to play.
Nampa turned the Huskies over four more times in the final 70 seconds but could get no closer than the final margin. Andrews added a team-high 14 rebounds to her 16 points. Trinity Sammons added 11 and Kamryn Alder 10 to the Huskie scoring column.
Emmett won despite committing 32 turnovers on the afternoon. They will have to clean that up if they want to make a run at Middleton where a win would clinch a spot in the 4A State tournament.
Last Wednesday the visiting Vikings jumped out to a 21-1 first quarter lead and never let up on the gas to complete the regular conference season undefeated. Alder scored more than half of Emmett’s points with 16. Emmett had 14 steals against Middleton but committed 29 turnovers and were dominated on the boards.
Middleton and Bishop Kelly are prohibitive favorites to advance to State from District III but an additional play-in berth is at stake. Should the Huskies fall to Middleton on Tuesday they would still have the back door route available with elimination games on Wednesday and Thursday at Ridgeview and a potential play-in game against a District VI team at Burley on Saturday.