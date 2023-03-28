Bogus Basin, a nonprofit ski resort 16 miles north of Boise, is currently offering its Early Bird Season Pass sale. While night skiing ended Saturday, March 25, the closest resort to the Treasure Valley has announced a tentative closing date of April 16 — one of the latest closing dates in more than a decade.
It’s been more than a decade since Idaho ski resorts have experienced the amount of snowfall they have been blessed with this year. As a result, most of Idaho’s resorts will be extending their seasons for a week or two more.
Bogus Basis announced last week that they would be halting night skiing on Saturday, March 25 but the daytime hours are being extended until Sunday, April 16. Details of the final weekend party plans have not been released as yet but expect a full “spring skiing” celebration.
Bogus received over 274 total inches of snow this season, including 21 inches last week. Bogus still has a 93 inch base and cool temperatures bode well for a strong finish for three more weekends. This will be one of the latest closing dates on record for the local non-profit skiing and recreational operation.
Heavy snowfall and cool temperatures have also extended the seasons at the two closest resorts north of Gem County.
Brundage Mountain, north of McCall, received 22 inches of new snowfall last week and report that current skiing conditions are optimal and with “crowds thinning” the lift line waits are they best they’ve been all season. Brundage has received 304 total inches this year and still has a 144 inch base at the summit. Brundage has extended its season through Sunday, April 9.
Tamarack, south of McCall and west of Cascade, has grabbed more than its share of snow coming across West Mountain. The newest of the area resorts reports having received 346 inches of snow this year. With 21 inches last week, cool temperatures, and a mid-course depth of 104 inches, Tamarack is extending its season through Saturday, April 8.
Sun Valley resort is projected to be open through April 9 but no official announcement has been made.