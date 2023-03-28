Bogus at night

Bogus Basin, a nonprofit ski resort 16 miles north of Boise, is currently offering its Early Bird Season Pass sale. While night skiing ended Saturday, March 25, the closest resort to the Treasure Valley has announced a tentative closing date of April 16 — one of the latest closing dates in more than a decade.

 Submitted by Bogus Basin

It’s been more than a decade since Idaho ski resorts have experienced the amount of snowfall they have been blessed with this year. As a result, most of Idaho’s resorts will be extending their seasons for a week or two more.

Bogus Basis announced last week that they would be halting night skiing on Saturday, March 25 but the daytime hours are being extended until Sunday, April 16. Details of the final weekend party plans have not been released as yet but expect a full “spring skiing” celebration.


