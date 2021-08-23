Two Emmett High softball players heavily invested their time this summer into their passion for the fast-pitch game. The endeavors carried them throughout much of the western United States as part of select clubs teams that actually play all year long – with the exception of the spring high school season.
Karadyn Fuller and Harper Goodwin were teammates on the EHS softball team in the Spring. This summer, however, they were on different teams but both experienced the same level of notable success. A success each hopes they can transfer back into their high school team next spring.
Fuller, affectionately referred to as Red by her teammates and family, will be a junior at EHS this fall. As a sophomore she was the primary pitcher for the Huskies last season. Softball has been a major part of her life, playing different levels of club softball for six years.
This summer, her Boise Crossfire team was a dominant player in the 16U level of play. They traveled to numerous tournaments bringing home the top trophy, including the Idaho State 16U Championship.
Their success qualified them for a spot in the 16U Softball Nationals in Las Vegas. At one point in the season the team was ranked 5th nationally.
For Fuller it meant a lot of innings pitched. Since she began playing the sport she has focused her attention on honing her skills in the circle.
“Don’t really know any other position,” she said. “Just love to pitch. Have learned a lot this summer in technique and strategy. That’s a lot of innings.”
Harper Goodwin stays out of the pitching circle. But she plays just about everywhere else. As a freshman on the EHS varsity last spring she found herself catching a lot. This summer as a member of the Boise Blast 14U she played just about every other position with an emphasis of shortstop and second base.
Like Fuller, Goodwin’s team enjoyed great success. State championships at tournaments in Idaho and Utah. Playing 35 games in a span of a few days in Las Vegas. Participating in a national tournament in St. George, Utah.
“Pretty much every weekend all summer long,” Goodwin said. “It was a really good experience and we learned a lot.”
The biggest thing Goodwin feels she can bring back to the Huskies in the spring is “a sense of confidence in your position and with each other. Knowing the boundaries that each position needs so that we don’t interfere with each other.”
Goodwin has been playing softball since the age of eight. “I started with T-ball and baseball at four” she admits. Not a surprise – her mother played softball and her father plays slow-pitch softball to this day.
“Sometimes I still play slow pitch with Dad – just as a fill in,” Goodwin said.
In addition to playing the field of positions, Goodwin also swings a potent bat. She was proficient last season in the long ball and extra base hits for the Huskies and continued the attack at the plate this summer.
Her team, the Blast is in hiatus for a couple of weeks now, and will re-emerge in September as a new Crossfire 16U team. She won’t being playing with her high school teammate, however, as Fuller’s team is moving to the 18U division.
While they won’t be playing together in club softball, both have their minds set on one thing – leading Emmett High to the 4A State Softball tournament next spring.
“We were very young last year but we have a ton of talent and that is our goal come spring,” Fuller said.