The streamflow in the Payette River below Black Canyon Dam reached over 13,000 cubic feet per second early last week as temperatures soared and snowpack at middle elevations began an accelerated melt. As temperatures eased over the weekend runoff slowed as did the river flow.
The ebb and flow of the Payette River as it makes it way through Gem County is likely to continue for several weeks as weather changes impact the rate of snow melt and the systems limited reservoir capacity is monitored. Minimizing flooding and yet maximizing storage capacity and irrigation water resources are an annual exercise on Payette.
Jeff Ulmer, Gem County Emergency Manager reports that this time of the year is always one of being prepared and waiting to see what happens.
"We are monitoring the situation(s) as we move forward. We do have planning in place if the river reaches 10 feet, which is our take action level. The 10.5 feet level will result in minor flooding. Currently (Friday) the river is at 7.8 feet and has been declining from 9.6 feet for the past four days. We have an “at a glance” hydrology dashboard for Gem County at Gem County Disaster Services Emergency Operation Center Dashboards (arcgis.com). I would encourage the public to visit this site and take a look at the hydrology monitoring we have at our disposal. We also have notices and reports on our Gem County Emergency Management Web Page at Latest Advisory-Watch-Warnings (gemcounty.org). We are currently watching the weather report and monitoring the effects of the rainfall on the Payette River and Squaw Creek."