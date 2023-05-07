River warning signs in Emmett

Emmett Fire Department has posted high water level alerts for the Payette River at its Emmett location on Washington. 

 Del Gray / Messenger Index

The streamflow in the Payette River below Black Canyon Dam reached over 13,000 cubic feet per second early last week as temperatures soared and snowpack at middle elevations began an accelerated melt. As temperatures eased over the weekend runoff slowed as did the river flow. 

The ebb and flow of the Payette River as it makes it way through Gem County is likely to continue for several weeks as weather changes impact the rate of snow melt and the systems limited reservoir capacity is monitored. Minimizing flooding and yet maximizing storage capacity and irrigation water resources are an annual exercise on Payette. 


