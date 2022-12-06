Eco Flight

The site of an existing antimony mine, along the East Fork of the South Fork of the Salmon River east of the town of Yellow Pine on Wednesday, June 15.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

The Forest Service will be holding several open-house-style meetings to take public comment on a new document that discusses the impacts of a proposed mine in Valley County.

Published in October, the supplemental draft environmental impact statement for the Stibnite Gold Project is an over-1,000-page document detailing potential impacts of the gold and antimony mining project, whose site would be located east of McCall, as previously reported. Though a portion of the area was mined for antimony and tungsten during and following World War II, environmental, Indigenous, and business stakeholders are concerned about the impacts of the project and are calling for it to be halted, as previously reported.


