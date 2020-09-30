The tremendous growth Idaho is experiencing lately has everyone’s attention—the number of years of Idaho residency has become a standard of measurement. Conversations about development seem to be increasing as rapidly as property values.
Many are asking, “What can be done?” but perhaps a more appropriate question is, “What should be done?”
Striving to answer both questions in the form of public policy is handled on the county level and is called zoning.
The purpose of zoning is to find balance between a landowner having the freedom to use their property as they wish, and someone else having the freedom from a neighbor using their land in a disturbing way. Freedom to vs. freedom from. That balance can be very difficult to find. Who should be given the power to make decisions about someone else’s property?
Zoning in Gem County is the responsibility of the County Commissioners, who enlist the help of the Gem County Planning and Zoning staff as well as a board of local volunteer citizens who make up the Zoning Commission. This board is kind of like a jury: local and fair residents who aren’t zoning experts but are deeply vested in their community. They hold a public meeting once a month and review land use applications one at a time. They take public comment, read reports from involved agencies, and then make decisions and recommendations to the three county commissioners. They are asked to serve a four-year term, with no more than two consecutive terms.
When I was first asked to serve on the Gem County Zoning Commission, my convictions were bold and clear: Let people do whatever they want with their own land! Zoning-shmoning.
Eight years later I feel more strongly about property rights than ever, but now see how important it is to have a plan and designations of what should happen and where. how raw and ignorant my early understanding was. The first step to building a house is having a plan. How much more important is it to have a plan to build a community? There must be designations of where different uses should happen. This is where the debate begins.
For example, several years ago an application came in from an out of state family that wanted to start a dairy in our county. They made a marvelous presentation of what looked like a very impressive operation. However, the land they wanted to use was very near the Payette River, and the dairy was going to use nearly 100,000 gallons of water every day. The run-off water would then be pumped into large settling ponds. The immediate neighbors came and voiced their legitimate concerns about this large amount of contaminated water leaching into their domestic wells and the river. Although all of the zoning commissioners were in favor of the dairy, all had concerns of it happening on that piece of land, and so the application was denied.
I was regularly reminded of another lesson by a vast number of neighbor’s who would voice their concerns about another neighbor who was wanting to split a piece of land to sell for a profit. They often would say, “We built our home here because of the rural character of the area, and now all these people are trying to build homes here.” I would smile a bit, knowing they did not realize the hypocritical nature of their comment. I understand the, “Not in my backyard” perspective, but we have to remember that land rights for one must be land rights for all.
With all of this talk about zoning we go back to the question on so many people’s minds, “Can anything be done to slow growth in Gem County?” The answer is simple. The only way to limit growth is to limit property rights. Government would have to be given power to regulate what people can do with their land. Rules can be made that limit growth, but that comes at the cost of individual rights, and that is a trade I am extremely apprehensive about making. I would rather have growth I don’t want than rules that I want even less.
The great news is we live in “The Valley of Plenty.” We have enough room for farms and houses, gravel pits and wedding venues. While I think the compelling voice of free-market supply and demand should have a generous seat at the decision table, it should never be the only voice heard. I used to think it was not a governing board’s prerogative to determine priorities and designations of land use, but I believe that if we as locals fail to direct growth how we want it to occur it allows outsiders to make decisions how they want it to occur. Money for them without input from us, and I find that unacceptable.
There is no question that growth and development are occurring in Gem County and though I greatly prefer a rural culture like most of our citizens, I am very optimistic about the future of Gem county. Our pleasant and capable professional staff, coupled with a system that is purposely slow, methodical, and deliberate and directed by prudent locals protects us from big mistakes.
Serving as a County Zoning Commissioner has been a remarkable learning experience but more importantly is a way to serve on this land that has already given so much to me. God bless Gem County.