Discommode: verb [dis-kuh-mohd]. To cause inconvenience to; disturb, trouble, or bother. Example sentence: “I decided not to discommode him further by taking away his favorite toy.”
We have three family pets at our house; Lucky the Cat, August the Mini Australian Shepherd, and Oden, a 4 year old black German Shepherd mix. The dogs started out as our children’s pets, but when they moved out of the house, their tailwaggers remained at the homestead. They all get along well together.
Augie is a sweetie. She is small, she listens to me, we play chase with the tennis ball, and I have seen her in action, instinctively herding a platoon of stray kittens around the backyard. It was Oden I was having a hard time with. He is so...big! He weighs 85 lbs. and I’m not sure I could rescue him in an emergency situation, but I am pretty certain he could drag my bag of bones to safety, should the situation arise.
My daughter Mia and Oden get along famously together. She is his ‘person.’ They do not discommode each other. But recently, Oden got aggressive with me a handful of times. The last time had me running out of the house in tears, fleeing for my safety. Apparently we had discommoded each other. I was puzzled. I was perplexed. I was P.O.’d! How could he raise his hackles to me! And growl! I’m the one who gets up at the crack of dawn to let him out to do his business, and not only that, I’m the poor sap who feeds him, and gives him yummy treats. Sufferin’ succotash! He had become discomm-ODEN. My nerves and patience were shot.
What to do? We sent Oden to a doggy retreat, owned by a family friend. Was he beyond help? I must say, it was more peaceful not having him around. No discommoding going on at Casa O’Leary. Well, they loved Oden at the ‘Stay ‘n’ Play’ compound. He was not beyond hope. And after 10 days, Oden came back home. He was a changed Oden. Calmer. Gentler. We signed up for dog training sessions. It was invaluable. I learned much about our dog, especially how to communicate with him- firm but kind. Actually, it was really I who was trained. Kudos to Sandra, Rachel and staff for enlightening me. My mind has officially been blown, because not too long ago I didn’t think there was any way that Oden and I could live under the same roof. I get teary eyed just thinking about that.
Today, Oden is a rule-abiding member of the family. And so am I. He still runs to the fence to see our neighbor’s dog, still barks, only not as much, and not as loud. He listens to me...most of the time. We are a work in progress. A non-discommoding work in progress.