We are living in a new era. The era of the mask. Because of the Corona Virus, I am required to wear one when I am at work, and I also wear one when I go inside public places. They slow down the spread of the virus, and are this season’s break-out fashion accessory.
I have tried several styles of masks; the medical mask, the home-sewn number in whacky fabrics, the t-shirt cut-out, the Western bandana, and the Home Depot painter’s special, but the type that works best for me came from REI and looks like a padded bra cup (pardon me, fellas). It lets me breathe, it doesn’t hurt my ears, and I don’t itch too badly. It also doesn’t fog up my glasses. My biggest question while being covered up is: “Does this mask make my ears look big?” (They are my best feature.) I am also intrigued by the clear plastic shield that might also be worn while playing paint ball or frying bacon.
I am sorry for the folks that cannot wear a mask because of medical issues or personal rights or because they can’t use the phrase “Read my lips!” while their mouths are concealed. I get it. There is nothing in today’s political or medical or social climate that is 100% okay for everyone. But I have boarded the mask train and we are chugging right along.
As a matter of fact, I have found certain advantages to wearing a mask. I save money on make up — I don’t have to wear lip stick or blush. It hides my double chin, 2/3’s of my facial wrinkles, and any bats that might be in the cave (boogers), whiskers and mustaches are hidden (for you too, fellas!). Got a chive in your teeth? No problemo!
I have found myself speaking louder, and enunciating more to make myself heard. On the flips side, I can also mutter when I don’t wish to be heard, and I can swear and sing without putting anyone off because they can’t hear me and don’t see my lips moving. If you think about it, this is the time for ventriloquists to shine — no lips moving here, folks!
I’m glad we still have choices to make. The times they are a-changing and masks aren’t just for doctors, bank robbers, trick-or-treaters and super heroes anymore. It’s harder to whistle or pucker-up, but if we were smart about it, we would sell advertising space on the masks. “Be All That You Can Be” for the Army, “Where’s the Beef?” for Wendy’s, “Farfegnugen” for Volkswagen or “Please don’t squeeze the Charmin.”
The eyes are the window to the soul, and they are so much more expressive when the mouth is covered up. Whatever your mask style is, wear it with pride and stay healthy, my friends.