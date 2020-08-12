Growing up, my family ate standard dinner fare. Nothing fancy for me and my older siblings. Money and time were tight, so we ate a lot of spaghetti, pork chops, fried chicken, tacos, a Banquet TV dinner from time to time, nothing out of the ordinary.
That all changed when I was in my twenties and I went to a chili cook-off. If you never had the pleasure of attending such an event in the early 1980’s, they went something like this: You paid for a handful of tickets to sample from a small army of chefs offering up a gassy bowl of greatness. Afterward, you plopped down on the grass, preferably upwind from anyone, to listen to Three Dog Night, or The Association play their hits from yesteryear.
Now, my mother made a decent pot of 3-ingredient chili. Give me some corn bread or saltines to go along with it, and I was a happy camper. So, with tickets in hand, I scanned the different booths and chose some chilis to sample. All were tasty and some were spicier than others. I didn’t get the reference from the fire fighters booth showing 3 alarms on it until it was too late. My mouth was on fire, sweat appeared on my forehead, and I started speaking in tongues. I would have blacked out, had an official Chili Cook-Off volunteer wearing a reflective vest not handed me a glass of milk to cool the flames. If I would have had the wherewithal to think clearly, I could have faked passing out to have a fire fighter practice his mouth-to-mouth technique on me. Oh well, the heat in my mouth finally cooled down, and I had one ticket left. A nice man waved me over to his booth.
“You wanna try my chili?” he asked in a Cajun accent. “Would you serve it to your grandmother?” I shot back. He informed me that his grandmother loved his chili. He also said that he put in a shot of his secret blazing elixir only if one requested it. “Hit me,” I said, feeling my tongue in my mouth once again, “and hold the hot stuff.” He handed me my bowl and I dug in. It was tasty, and I told him so. He presented me with a swizzle stick that had an aligator cut-out stapled to the top of it, and we parted ways.
I headed to the grass to wait for the concert to begin. A man saw my swizzle stick and asked how I liked the gator chili. Gator chili? I looked back to the Cajun’s booth. He was wearing a hat with an alligator hat band, an alligator belt and alligator boots. How had I missed the signs? I never would have picked alligator chili to eat. My gastronomical DNA didn’t work that way. But I had to admit, it was tasty.
After eating alligator, a whole new world opened up for me. I called the next 12 months, ‘My Year of Eating Dangerously.’ I tried dishes that were blackened, raw, I ate sauteed cow innards, escargot, oysters, calamari (more tentacles, please!), shark fin soup, an Asian duck dish with head intact, French dishes I can’t even pronounce, I ate flowers on my salads, and I even tried grits (which I don’t ever need to try again) and I sucked the heads off of crawdads in New Orleans.
I’m back to a more normal, less exciting cuisine today. But I am glad I tried new and exciting foods in my younger days, when I had an iron stomach and an open mind.