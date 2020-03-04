All of the negotiation skills I ever learned, were honed in the cereal aisle at the grocery store. Dale Carnegie, or the author of ‘7 Habits of Highly Effective People’ had nothing on me. If you haven’t witnessed a child bargaining with his mother in front of the Kellogg’s, General Mills or Post brand cereal boxes, you haven’t lived, my friends.
Back when I was a kid accompanying my mother to the market, it wasn’t even a ‘super’ market in those days. It had food, but it didn’t have any of the other things they have today like dishes or lawn chairs, car oil or make up. But it did have a couple of things that I had my eye on. It had a mechanical horse out front where you could be jerked into oblivion for a dime, and it had cereal boxes with toys inside. And this is where the art of the deal was crafted for me.
It was all give and take. If I could give my mother some peace and quiet by being seen and not heard or by not knocking over the display of canned green beans stacked in a pyramid, then I had a good fighting chance that she might purchase the cereal of my choosing. Because my mother had to make every penny count to feed five growing kids, I had to pick just the right box of cereal: It had to be shared with my siblings, it had to be cost effective, it couldn’t have too much sugar in it, and it had to have a toy that I wanted. A toy, not a special offer to be mailed in, not something needing 3 proof-of-purchase seals. A prize inside for instant gratification.
I would snap, crackle and pop off to the cereal aisle, passing by the Grape Nuts, Shredded Wheat and Corn Flakes and look at the kids cereal. There were Frosted Flakes (“They’re Great!!) and Trix, which were for kids--this kid even had a pillow case with the Trix rabbit on it, Count Chocula and Franken Berry. I would do my research by looking at the backs of the boxes to see what prizes were inside, then tear back to be on my best behavior to walk beside my mother. I was focused. I was an 8 year old on a mission. I wanted to be cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs, or follow my nose to Fruit Loops or say “aye aye” to Cap’n Crunch. But my mother was no dummy. She could smell a sales pitch coming all the way in the produce department.
Most of the time we went shopping right after she got off of work, around 5:30 pm. She would go into a trance in each of the aisles, her eyes glazing over when trying to decide what to make for dinner that wouldn’t take too long, cost too much, or could stretch to feed 6 mouths. Remember, this was before microwave ovens or deli departments with fried chicken ready to eat; and a quick and easy supper back then was a Swanson’s TV dinner, which still took 55 minutes in the oven.
When we finally made it to the cereal aisle, my mother would say, “Is there something you’d like to say?” And I’d start right in on my pitch. “If I could just get this box of Super Sugar Cavity Crisp or Honey Canker Sores or Soggy Gooey Balls, I would make sure I shared it with everybody and I would keep my room clean and I wouldn’t fight with my brothers and sister. Pleeeaaaasssee mom!”
I think I had a 50% success rate, but it wasn’t for my lack of trying. I had to try, especially after seeing all the cereal ads on TV in between watching my Saturday morning cartoons. I wanted to like Life cereal....like Mikey did!
My mother always saw that we were fed and cared for. She was a single parent raising five children by herself with no child support and no food stamps. She was a nice and giving person, but she wasn’t a push over. Well, maybe about 50% of the time.