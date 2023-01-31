Tracey Wasden

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


There is a concerted effort among leadership and members of the Idaho GOP to stifle the voices of women by removing the President of the Idaho Federation of Republican Women (IFRW) from being a member of the GOP Executive Committee. The IFRW President would not be allowed to vote on state party matters. They also want to remove representatives of the College Republicans and the Young Republicans from the Executive Committee.

In 1896, just six years after Idaho became a state, Idaho women obtained the right to vote. Idaho was the fourth state to grant women that right. Idaho was ahead of its time.

Tracey Wasden is the President of the Idaho Federation of Republican Women and can be reached at traceywasden@gmail.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments