Governers Batt and Little

This week, we honored the life and legacy of former Governor Phil Batt, who passed away peacefully at his home on March 4th.

Governor Batt was the epitome of a public servant, having served as Governor, Lt. Governor, Senator, and Representative. His legacy is distinguished by his unrelenting human rights leadership, determined fiscal conservatism, and enduring love of Idaho.

