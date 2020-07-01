Summer is here. Modified vacations have been planned. Car trips, flip flops and sunscreen are ready to go and pictures of our adventures will be taken. The following is a conversation I have had with my daughter while on such a trip. “Mia, take a picture of me next to the statue. Hold on a minute! Let me fix my hair....... Wait! Let me take my glasses off. Hang on..... let me stand at an angle so that you can get my good side.” “What side is that, mom?” Sarcasm aside, I then request that she take 10 snaps, so at least one of the pictures is decent..... maybe. She always says not to worry because she can edit later. But I don’t want to be edited. I just want to look like me--on a good day. She takes the photos and off we flip in our flops.
For the millennials, like my daughter, they will never know what it feels like to take a really bad picture, because we can edit and crop and tint to make ourselves look, well......really good....all the time! The cameras in our smart phones are just that, smart. And easy to use. I have taken pictures of my children with smart devices for most of their lives. And 2,500 of those pictures, just the good ones, have been posted on social media.
You know who your true friends are, because they will not post a picture of you without cropping your muffin top/double chin/hot fudge sundae out. But back in the day, pictures could be bad. I mean unflattering. Unforgivable. Horrible! Photo flubs every person over 25 has had taken of them. Pictures with your eyes shut, or blurry, double exposed, you in your Sunday finest with your slip showing, hair a mess, forgetting to suck in your belly, or squinting because the sun is in your face and you are trying to hold still while saying “cheese!”
I have exactly 4 baby pictures of myself from the early 1960’s, all black and white. One is of me in my crib, another is giggling with my brother Kevin, the third is sitting with all of my siblings, and the fourth might be thought of as a future blackmail picture. It is of me topless in high heels and sporting a plastic wig. Granted I was about 18 months old when it was taken, but when I am rich and famous, it could come back to bite me.
My British grandfather Joseph was a skilled photographer. I have hundreds of the black and white pictures he took, starting with my grandmother looking lovely in her long dresses and hair piled high in the early 1900’s, and later with bobbed hair in the 1920’s that included my mother and her brother Philip. I still have Grandfather’s Brownie camera. My sister Laura was also a shutterbug, taking 35 mm pictures while in college. When I was 16 I got a Kodak 110 camera. I took pictures of my friends and family, and they weren’t very good but they captured the moment. I had to save my babysitting money to get those prints developed. Waiting for those pictures and hoping, nay, praying they would turn out decently. If I thought they might be worthy enough to mail (yes, mail!) off to a loved one, I would get double sets. However, if something went wrong with the flash or the camera moved as you hit the clicker, I would find myself with double glossy disappointments. Amateur!
I traveled to Europe and South America, across the United States, all with my little camera. They weren’t the best photos, they were sometimes grainy or off center but I do treasure them because they bring back such great memories. However, I took my favorite picture in 1983 in Sacramento. The Queen of England was to be driven en route past my office to the State Capitol to have lunch with Governor Deukmejian. Everyone lined the streets hoping for a glance of Queen Elizabeth II. Throngs of people were already waiting making it impossible for me to move close enough to see the motorcade, and when I heard “here comes the Queen!” there was no way I could get through the mob to get a clear shot — I couldn’t even see the street, so I raised my camera, pointed in Her Majesty’s direction, and clicked. I had no idea what to expect when I sent the roll to be developed. But for once, I was pleasantly surprised, no, I was gobsmacked by the result. Speechless! The picture showed a limousine driving past, windows rolled up, with a royal hand clearly waving. In focus. I was thrilled. Maybe I didn’t see her royal jewels, or her hat and matching handbag, but I captured her iconic hand waving royally to us commoners. Up high, Liz!
Cut to today. Mia decided to try out a disposable camera. She is anxiously waiting for the pictures to be developed. Fingers crossed! As for me, I always have my smart phone camera at the ready. I take pictures every day. I realize that I am not in most of the photos. That’s okay by me. The expression on the faces of those I am photographing speaks volumes. I like taking candid photos the best, but I am a sucker for an impromptu group shot. A picture may be worth a thousand words, but a really good picture can leave you speechless.