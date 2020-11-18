While reading a book about the American Pit Bull Terrier, a black and white picture caught my eye.
The various breeds of terrier have been a favorite of mine for years. Since we just celebrated Veterans Day, I decided to research further!
It seems Stubby, the war dog, served in the 102nd Yankees Division. Stubby was the first dog to be given the rank of Sergeant. This was one of the most decorated dogs of World War I.
This dog was a stray found hanging out on the Yale campus. It seems he was watching soldiers train and wound up in the barracks and was named Stubby. He was successfully smuggled into WW I by a soldier deploying for combat in France. Stubby developed a keen ability to smell gas and warned soldiers about incoming gas attacks before humans could pick up the scent. This little dog saved many lives countless times!
This battle dog was also an expert in locating wounded soldiers in order for American troops, so they could bring them back to safety. Due to Stubby’s heroic efforts, he received multiple medals and even met three U.S. Presidents (Woodrow Wilson, Warren Hardings, and Calvin Coolidge) the movie Sergeant Stubby is still a favorite!
With a cat sleeping on the back of my chair on a chilly morning I was learning more about the heroes of the canine world. I discovered many dogs of war with such wonderful stories.
This next pint sized Smoky dog is the perfect example of when size doesn’t matter. This 4-pound Smokey was an integral World War II dog in 1944. After being rescued from a foxhole in New Guinea by one of the American soldiers, this Yorkshire Terrier served in the Pacific region. Little Smoky survived more than 150 air raids while serving in 12 combat missions during WWII. Her innate sense of hearing protected soldiers from incoming artillery strikes and she quickly became the first line of defense against air raids. However, Smoky’s most impressive feat occurred in the Phillipine Islands when she crawled through a 70-foot pipe to deliver a telegraph wire to soldiers, consequently saving them from enemy fire. Her small frame allowed her to squeeze into the narrow pipe, once again, proving that you don’t have to be a giant to be effective in battle. Smoky earned honors for bravery during her service in WWII, but eventually passed away in 1957 at 14-years old. A list of her entire war stories are chronicled in the book, Yorkie Doodle Dandy, written by her owner, Corporal William A. Wynne.
There are many hero animals throughout history!
Email Brenda: brendabilll@yahoo.com