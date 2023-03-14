Mike Crapo 2022 mug

Mike Crapo

The Internal Revenue Code requires the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Commissioner, and all IRS employees, to ‘act in accord’ with codified taxpayer rights, including: the right to be informed; the right to quality service; the right to challenge the position of the IRS and be heard; the right to privacy; and the right to confidentiality.

Idahoans have time-and-again seen the IRS fail to meet these obligations, and they are rightly concerned about the vitality of their taxpayer rights. The law requires the IRS Commissioner to ensure the IRS respects these rights. As the lead Republican on the Senate Finance Committee, I am taking actions to make sure the IRS is working for Idaho taxpayers, and not the other way around.

