At July 27 City Council meeting, Mayor Gordon Petrie issued the following proclamation:
WHEREAS, Tim Ballard, a former Department of Homeland Security special agent who worked with the US Sex Tourism Jump Team and the current president and founder of Operation Underground Railroad, an organization that mobilizes operatives to rescue children held by global sex traffickers, and having their oppressors arrested and prosecuted, has selected July 30th of each year as World Day Against Trafficking; and,
WHEREAS, Ballard has data indicating that Human Trafficking in slavery is a $200 Billion per year industry, and one of the fastest growing criminal enterprises in the world; and,
WHEREAS, best estimates put no less than 30 million people, predominantly women and children, trapped in human slavery today; and,
WHEREAS, the most heinous form of trafficking is child sex trafficking; where it is believed that no less than two million children are sex slaves throughout the world and the reason human trafficking, particularly child sex trafficking is becoming more prevalent and profitable is because unlike drugs, humans can be used over and over; and,
WHEREAS, the United States is the number one country for child exploitation material and ranks number three as a destination country for smuggling in children from other countries because the United States has the largest concentration of pedophiles within its population, and no less than 18,000 women and children are smuggled into the United States per year for sexual purposes, which does not include domestic captives; and,
WHEREAS, parents and guardians of children during this time in our nation’s history must be hypervigilant about the social media platforms their children are entering and engaging in; subteens especially may be playing gaming platforms that consist of not a computer on the other side, but a pedophile, one with the skills to desensitize young children and train them to send pictures or videos of themselves without clothing, which has been done in recent years in Tim Ballard’s personal knowledge and experience in having them arrested; and.
WHEREAS, in just one state alone, Florida, last month in June, during “Operation Breaking Chains”, 29 human trafficking victims were recovered, 31 human traffickers were identified, and 363 arrests were made.
NOW THEREFORE, I, Gordon W. Petrie, Mayor of Emmett, Idaho, in conjunction with the Emmett Police Department, will emphasize, henceforth, an education program for parents and guardians on combatting child sex trafficking; how to be vigilant about trafficking methods; and what to do if a child goes missing. This begins August 3rd, 2021 (Tuesday) at the Second Emmett Kiwanis National Night Out (Heroes and Ice Cream) in the Emmett City Park, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., where all interested residents can sign up for the Mandatory Alert for Missing Children (MAMC) and receive other valuable information about proactive steps to take to better protect our children. Accordingly, I declare July 30th of this year as Emmett, Idaho’s, World Day Against Trafficking and I encourage all residents of this wonder community to become better informed about this national scandal.
GIVEN UNDER MY HAND, this 27th day of July 2021, in the Great City of Emmett, Idaho.
Gordon Petrie,
Mayor, City of Emmett