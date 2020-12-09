I really miss going to live performances. No middle school or high school plays to enjoy here in Emmett. Local live theatre is at an impasse. And, this pandemic has also put a monkey wrench in my own comedy shows. It’s frustrating not being able to express myself on stage and hearing the crowd respond. My last show was way back in January. Trust me, my sense of humor is still intact, but what I don’t have, is an audience. So I invited my kiddos home for dinner and I improvised a little. Last Tuesday night went something like this. . . (cue the ‘travel-back-in-time’ harp music).
Announcer voice: “And now, P.J. and Mia, welcome to Mrs. O’Leary’s Kitchen Comedy Show. Tonight we have the comedy stylings of a real crackerjack comedienne. And she’s traveled all the way from her She-Shed in the back yard. . . let’s give a really big welcome to. . . your mother!”
(P.J. and Mia’s applause is drowned out by a cell phone ringing, and the dryer buzzer going off.) “Is this thing on?” I ask, as I tap the broom handle I use as a make-shift microphone. “Good evening ladies and germs, family pets, and whatever mice are hiding here in the kitchen. If the UPS man shows up with my package, it’ll be the biggest audience I’ve had all year!” (ba doomp). “But seriously folks, I just flew in from Winnemucca. . .and boy are my arms tired! (rim shot, plus groans). You’re a real good looking audience. I bet your mother is a real doll. . . I’m thinking of Barbie, not Betsy Wetsy.” (ba doomp doomp).
“I recognize you two seated at the counter. Didn’t you used to live upstairs, play your music too loud, and eat me out of house and home? It IS you! I’d know those smirks anywhere! Anybody hungry? Pork chops? Chocolate cake? Keto-friendly mac ‘n’ cheese? I bet you kids weren’t aware that we ate leftovers for three years straight. It’s true! I don’t even remember what the original dish was, but it was the gift that kept on giving. . . like your dirty laundry.” (rim shot — more groans.)
“Well, your lazy Uncle Archie finally moved out of Grandma’s house and got married. I heard Grandma say ‘I’m not losing a son, I’m gaining a couch!’ Now THAT’S lazy!” (even more groans.)
“It was fun singing karaoke last night, wasn’t it?” (No answer — crickets are chirping.) “P.J. and Mia, what did you do with the money I gave you?” (Both off-spring look up from their phones.) “WHAT MONEY?” they ask. “The money I gave you for singing lessons. OUCH!” (double rim shot-double groans). “They loved that joke in New Plymouth!”
“Well, that’s all I have time for tonight.” (The microwave timer beeps.) “Who ordered Hot Pockets?” I ask. (Male off-spring raises hand without looking up from his phone.) “Order up!” I yell. I want to thank you all for coming out to my Kitchen Comedy Show tonight. You’ve been great. Remember to tip your waitress. I’ll be here all week! THANK YOU!”