I recently had a dream and it was a doozy. It was vivid! It seemed so... real! It was the sort of dream where you wake up and you’re not certain that it didn’t really happen in real life. It left me questioning everything. Here’s what went down.
I dreamt I was sitting in a field of poppies. The sun was shining. The Blue Angels were flying overhead in perfect formation, through a double rainbow. My dogs and cat were frolicking nearby. I could hear an ice cream truck’s jingle getting louder, headed my way. And I had just then finished writing my autobiography, “Chocolate and Me: The Early Years,” when I noticed a man walking toward me. He had on a visor, a pair of Ray Ban knock-offs, a Hawaiian shirt, cargo shorts, and socks with his sandals.
“Yo!” he said. “Yo,” I replied. “Um... I don’t mean to be rude, but this is my dream, and I don’t remember imagining a tourist had to be in it.”
“Oh, gee, I’m sorry. I guess I am kind of a tourist. But you might know me as ‘The Big Guy’.”
He handed me an official looking ID card with his picture, date of birth (4 BC), blood type (A+) and height (6’2’).
“6’2”? I asked in disbelief.
“Well, that might be a slight exaggeration, but I’m God! G-O-D. You asked for my help yesterday when you thought you might run out of gas before you got to the Chevron station?”
I was gobsmacked. It WAS God!
“If I’m interrupting something, I can go. There’s a guy dreaming about winning the Indy 500 that I can drop in on.”
“You’re God!? Really? I never, ever would have imagined you in that outfit. I mean, socks and sandals? Wait a minute! Is my time up? Are you here to escort me to the pearly gates?”
“No, you’ve got plenty of time left. I just wanted to tell you how much I liked your facebook post.”
I had to think for a moment. “The one about peace and harmony?”
“No, the one with the cute puppies playing with the kitty. I left you a comment: ‘So cute, lol!’”
“I’m friends with God on facebook?”
“Well, on facebook I go by the name Larry Ziffel. But it was a cute picture.”
“Would you like to sit down and have some ginger ale, God?”
“Sure.”
“Can I ask you something?”
“Fire away.”
“Um, this year, 2020, has been a rough one. We are going through the Corona Virus epidemic and some people are sick and some had died from it, and we had a contentious Presidential election here in the U.S., riots are going on, concerts, church services and sporting events have been cancelled, some business have closed, and everyone’s going to give toilet paper for Christmas presents. And some people are just plain rude and nasty. It seems like my whole world is going nuts. Will things ever get better?”
God took a sip of the fizzy elixir. Then he belched. “Oopsy, pardon me! Things will get better. Of course they will! Just keep the faith and count your blessings, Amy. You have a lot to be thankful for.”
“I guess you’re right, God. I am very thankful for all that I have. But I would like to have one more thing. Can I take a selfie of the both of us? I want to change my profile picture on facebook.”
God leaned in and I held up my phone and snapped the picture. It was then that I woke up from my dream in a cold sweat. I had a dream, all right. And it was a doozy.