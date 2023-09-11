Mike Crapo 2022 mug

Mike Crapo

Highways are an essential part of our country’s infrastructure. They are a key to our productivity and opportunity. They enable the transport of an incredible amount of goods across the nation and around the world. We use them to visit family and loved ones and see new places and prospects. As essential as these arteries of transportation are, it is fitting to name a highway that stretches across the country to honor some of our bravest who enable us to live securely with the freedoms we cherish. I joined fellow U.S. Senator for Idaho Jim Risch and others in introducing legislation designating U.S. Highway 20 (US-20), which stretches across our country from Oregon to Massachusetts, as the “National Medal of Honor Highway.”

The Idaho section of US-20 runs from the Oregon state line to the Montana border traversing our great State, connecting communities, unique features and remarkable assets, including Parma, Boise, Mountain Home, Fairfield, Picabo, Carey, Craters of the Moon, Arco, Idaho National Laboratory, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Ashton and Island Park. In March 2019, Idaho designated this 400-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 20 as the Idaho Medal of Honor Highway.

