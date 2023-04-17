Mike Crapo 2022 mug

Mike Crapo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Idaho has the unfortunate distinction of being in the top five states for acres burned by wildfire in 2022, including the disastrous Moose Fire that impacted Salmon, Idaho, and other nearby communities. The Moose Fire burned for more than 100 days and consumed more than 130,000 acres. Wildfires are burning longer and hotter, harming natural resources, wildlife habitat, budgets and workforces. They also carry an immense human toll, including the loss of firefighters who risk all to keep communities safe, health issues from smoke-clogged skies and lost homes and livelihoods. Tragically, three firefighting personnel lost their lives during the course of the Moose Fire, and it is important we remember their sacrifice. Improving forest health to reduce fire risk is a key part of the solution to addressing the enormous cost of wildfires, and I am continuing to advocate for federal legislation to improve the preparedness of federal land management agencies to alleviate wildfires.

I serve on the U.S. Senate Budget Committee that recently held a hearing to discuss the economic costs of wildfires. I had the opportunity to stress these points as part of the hearing record and question witnesses about where the federal government is lacking when it comes to wildfire suppression and prevention.

Recommended for you

Load comments