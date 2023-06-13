Mike Crapo 2022 mug

Mike Crapo

Members of Congress on both sides of the aisle have long recognized the need to reform our energy tax laws. But rather than work on stakeholder-informed, bipartisan energy tax policies that would support a technology-neutral approach, Democrats pursued a partisan path through their misnamed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Republicans warned the IRA would take us down a dangerous, fiscally irresponsible path to provide ever-ballooning subsidies, antagonize allies and, ironically, reward the very industries that are reliant on China. Unfortunately, what we warned of has come to pass, leaving Americans to deal with the fallout of these predicted consequences:

Soaring Costs: One consequence is the cost, which keeps rocketing upward by hundreds of billions of dollars. Cost estimates for the IRA’s energy tax incentives have increased markedly since the enactment of the law. Penn Wharton’s Budget Model originally estimated the climate and energy provisions in the IRA would cost nearly $385 billion. After new implementation details emerged, Penn Wharton revised the model, estimating the climate and energy provisions would actually cost upwards of $1 trillion.

